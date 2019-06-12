The best quarterbacks on Maryland football’s 2019 schedule

It’s Quarterbacks Week at Testudo Times. We’ve already looked at the Terps’ position group as a whole, and we’ll have gone in-depth on each of Maryland’s scholarship QBs by the end of the week. Right now, though, let’s take a glance at some of the best quarterbacks other teams will send out against Maryland this season.

The Terps will be happy not to see Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins or Penn State’s Trace McSorley line up against them this season, but there will still be some tough players to stop. Here’s a look at who’s on the slate.

Shea Patterson , Michigan (Nov. 2)

Year: Senior

2018 stats: 210-325, 2,600 yds, 22 TDs, 7 ints; 76 rush, 273 yds, 2 TDs

Patterson transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan last offseason and became the Wolverines’ season-long starter. After an opening-week loss to Notre Dame, Michigan reeled off 10 straight wins before faceplanting against Ohio State to lose the division and getting blasted by Florida in the Peach Bowl. Patterson threw just seven interceptions all season, but four came in the last three games. The Wolverines enter this year with a new offense helmed by Josh Gattis, who spurned Maryland’s offensive coordinator job for Michigan’s at the last minute, and Patterson will be the center of attention every week.

Last season against the Terps, Patterson went 19-of-27 for 282 yards with three scores and a pick in the Wolverines’ 42-21 home win.

Justin Fields , Ohio State (Nov. 9)

Year: Sophomore

2018 stats (at Georgia): 27-39, 328 yds, 4 TDs, 0 ints; 42 rush, 266 yds, 4 TDs

Fields was the No. 2 recruit in the country in the 2018 class behind Clemson signal caller Trevor Lawrence. He was initially committed to Penn State but flipped to his home-state school in Georgia. After appearing in 12 of 14 games in relief of Jake Fromm last season, though, Fields entered the transfer portal in the offseason. His request for immediate eligibility was granted, and now he’s a mortal lock to replace Haskins in Columbus.

Adrian Martinez , Nebraska (Nov. 23)

Year: Sophomore

2018 stats: 224-347, 2,617 yds, 17 TDs, 8 ints; 140 rush, 629 yds, 8 TDs

Martinez was a bright spot in Nebraska’s first season under Scott Frost, leading the Huskers to a 4-2 finish to the season. His signature performance came against Minnesota, when he completed 25 of 29 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, and he won Big Ten Freshman of the Week a total of three times. After a Freshman All-America season, Martinez is widely regarded as a breakout candidate for 2019.

Maryland faces the three quarterbacks on this list in a three-game span, with back-to-back matchups against Michigan and Ohio State and Nebraska coming to town after a bye week.

Caylin Newton, Howard (Aug. 31)

Year: Junior

2018 stats: 156-304, 2,629 yds, 22 TDs, 17 ints; 156 rush, 504 yds, 4 TDs

Cam’s younger brother burst onto the scene in 2017, when he led Howard to a win over UNLV as a 45-point underdog, the largest upset by point spread in college football history. He’s been the Bison’s starter ever since, and while Howard finished just 4-6 last season, Newton will be an interesting first test for Maryland’s new-look defense. The Terps have struggled with dual-threat quarterbacks in recent years, and they’ll have to deal with one right off the bat.

Other returning starters

Anthony Russo, Temple

Elijah Sindelar, Purdue

Peyton Ramsey, Indiana

Zack Annexstad, Minnesota

Brian Lewerke, Michigan State

New to the role

Tommy DeVito, Syracuse

Up in the air

Sean Clifford and Will Levis, Penn State

Artur Sitkowski and McLane Carter, Rutgers