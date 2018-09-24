Maryland football’s Tre Watson, Anthony McFarland earn Big Ten honors

Maryland football trounced Minnesota 42-13 in its Big Ten opener Saturday, and two of the biggest stars from the win earned conference honors Monday.

Grad transfer linebacker Tre Watson is the league’s Defensive Player of the Week, while running back Anthony McFarland was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week.

Watson recorded 11 total tackles, the most in Saturday’s game. He recorded his first sack as a Terp, but this award was earned with a pick-six on Minnesota’s first drive of the second half. Watson intercepted Zack Annexstad’s pass and returned it 36 yards for the score. He now has two interceptions as a Terp after grabbing one in his career at Illinois, and he’s been fantastic at home, with Saturday’s 11-tackle performance following 15 against Temple.

McFarland needed only six carries to rack up 112 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. His first career score from 26 yards out gave Maryland the lead on its first offensive possession. Later in the afternoon, he broke loose for a 64-yard score to give Maryland a 35-13 lead and effectively close the door on the Golden Gophers. McFarland has rushed for 100 yards in back-to-back games and tallied over 100 scrimmage yards in three straight contests.

This is the second time in four weeks that Maryland has had two conference honorees. After the Terps’ 34-29 win over Texas, Antoine Brooks was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Jeshaun Jones was named Co-Freshman of the Week. While Watson earned his award outright, McFarland shared his honor with Purdue’s Rondale Moore, who was also co-honorees with Jones.

Maryland will visit Michigan on Oct. 6 after its bye week.