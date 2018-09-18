Former Maryland wideouts highlighted Terps’ NFL performances in Week 2

While Week 1 was a quiet start for the 10 Terps in the NFL, Week 2 of the season saw Maryland alumni making impacts all over the field. Three Maryland receivers caught a touchdown pass on Sunday, with DJ Moore hauling in his first touchdown pass, a 51-yard reception.

Ultimately, Moore was just one of many stars on Sunday. Here’s the full roundup:

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs had another spectacular week as he caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter during the Vikings 29-29 tie with Packers at Lambeau Field. Diggs finished with nine receptions for 128 yards.

Moore, as mentioned above, recorded his first career touchdown on his first career reception and also had 10 rushing yards on two attempts. Moore also was the intended target on the Panthers' last-second throw to the end zone but couldn't come up with the catch as Carolina lost to the Falcons 31-24.

Panthers WR Torrey Smith also caught his first touchdown of the season, which was also his first score as a Panther. He finished with three receptions for 33 yards.

Panthers WR Torrey Smith also caught his first touchdown of the season, which was also his first score as a Panther. He finished with three receptions for 33 yards. Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue didn't make an impact on the statsheet during the Jaguars victory over the Patriots. However, he applied pressure to Tom Brady at various instances throughout the game.

didn’t make an impact on the statsheet during the Jaguars victory over the Patriots. However, he applied pressure to Tom Brady at various instances throughout the game. Redskins TE Vernon Davis isn’t making headlines with his quiet performance that only saw him record one 7-yard reception during a 21-9 loss to the Colts. However, his brother Vontae sent social media into a frenzy when it was revealed that he retired at halftime of the Bills’ loss to the Chargers.

Redskins TE Vernon Davis isn't making headlines with his quiet performance that only saw him record one 7-yard reception during a 21-9 loss to the Colts. However, his brother Vontae sent social media into a frenzy when it was revealed that he retired at halftime of the Bills' loss to the Chargers. Panthers LB Jermaine Carter Jr. didn't see the field on defense for Carolina for the second straight week, but got in on special teams.

didn’t see the field on defense for Carolina for the second straight week, but got in on special teams. Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson recorded two solo tackles in Seattle’s loss at Chicago on Monday night.

Steelers WR Darrius Heyward-Bey saw six snaps in the Steelers 42-37 loss to the Chiefs. Safety Sean Davis had three combined tackles for Pittsburgh.

Patriots corner JC Jackson was inactive for New England.

On the whole, Week 2 was clearly better than Week 1 for Maryland alumni in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see how these 10 Terps continue this coming weekend.