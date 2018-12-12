Tracking Maryland football’s assistant coaching hires

Maryland hired Mike Locksley as its head football coach on Dec. 4, which is over a week ago now. The Alabama offensive coordinator is focused solely on his new job right now, but he’ll return to Tuscaloosa to help the No. 1 Crimson Tide prepare for the College Football Playoff later this week. There’s plenty on his plate, but putting a staff in place is often the first part of the building process.

Locksley has been vague when asked about staffing decisions—who he’s retaining, who he’s hiring, etc.—but multiple additions have already been reported, with others likely coming soon. As these decisions are made, it’s worth keeping in mind the five characteristics Locksley said he looks for in his assistant coaches.

“They gotta be great communicators, they gotta be good scheme guys, great recruiters, great evaluators of talent, and then first and foremost, they’ve gotta be great mentors,” he said.

Here’s a position-by-position rundown of how Maryland’s staff is shaping up. We’ll update this post as new hires are reported or announced, or as frontrunners emerge for specific spots.

Offensive coordinator

Incumbent: Matt Canada (also quarterbacks coach)

FootballScoop reported Monday that former USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin has been approached about the position, and he seems to have emerged as the odds-on favorite. Locksley’s reported first choice for OC has been Alabama receivers coach Josh Gattis, who at age 34 has become a coveted name. But Gattis is a potential candidate for the Appalachian State head coaching job, and Nick Saban could also make a push to keep him in Tuscaloosa (although it won’t likely be as OC; Saban has reportedly promoted Dan Enos to that position).

Defensive coordinator

Incumbent: Andy Buh

There hasn’t been as much buzz about this position. One potential fit is New York Jets defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who’s a DeMatha alumnus and has long been close with Locksley. It’s unclear how much contact the two sides have had, or if the NFL schedule will impact a potential hiring timeline (it’s also possible Wilson wants to remain in the pros, even if a coordinator job woule be a promotion). While no other candidates stand out right now, it definitely won’t be Buh’s job in 2019.

Special teams coordinator

REPORTED HIRE: JOHN PAPUCHIS (ALSO LINEBACKERS COACH) — DEC. 11

Papuchis, who served as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018, was previously Nebraska’s special teams coordinator from 2008-11. In 2010, he was named a finalist for FootballScoop’s Special Teams Coordinator of the Year honor. Huskers kicker Alex Henery graduated as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Quarterbacks

Incumbent: Matt Canada (also offensive coordinator)

If Maryland hires Martin as its offensive coordinator, expect the former Tennessee quarterback and 1998 national champion to fill this role as well. If Locksley’s OC hire specializes at a different position (like Gattis with wide receivers), that could allow someone to focus solely on developing Tyrrell Pigrome, Kasim Hill and company. No names have floated around for that specific scenario, though.

Running backs

REPORTED HIRE: ELIJAH BROOKS — DEC. 12

Incumbent: Jafar Williams

Brooks has appeared in rumors for college coaching jobs before, but with Locksley on board, he was comfortable the jump. The 34-year-old Brooks has been DeMatha’s head coach since 2011, winning four WCAC titles. At Maryland, he’ll be reunited with Anthony McFarland and Lorenzo Harrison III in the backfield.

Wide receivers

Incumbent: Chris Beatty (also associate head coach)

Right now, it seems like Beatty is a coin flip to leave or stay, and no names have been reported as potential replacements if he departs. When this process started, Beatty seemed to have a good chance of being retained. He was an original Durkin hire at Maryland, and with Beatty on staff, the Terps were better than ever at recruiting the state of Virginia, particularly in the Hampton Roads/Virginia Beach area traditionally dominated by Virginia Tech.

Tight ends

REPORTED HIRE: BUTCH JONES (ALSO ASSOCIATE HC) — DEC. 10

Incumbent: Dave Bucar

Jones might be best known for being fired by Tennessee midseason in 2017, prompting a circus of a search for his replacement. The Volunteers, who were ranked in the preseason, were 4-6 when Jones was fired and went 4-8 overall (0-8 in SEC play). But the rest of Jones’ track record is impressive. His overall head coaching record is 84-54 across 15 seasons at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan. He also recruited two top-10 classes to Knoxville. After a year as an offensive analyst at Alabama, he’ll be back on the field and able to recruit again.

Offensive line

Incumbent: Bryan Stinespring

Not many names have been swirling around here. Stinespring, who became Maryland’s fourth offensive line coach in as many seasons last year, is a potential retainee. He spent 26 seasons on Frank Beamer’s staff at Virginia Tech, including 11 years as an offensive coordinator, then coached for two years at James Madison, his alma mater. Maryland’s veteran offensive line was rather disappointing in pass protection in 2018, but helped pave the way for an elite rushing attack.

Defensive line

Incumbent: Jimmy Brumbaugh (also co-defensive coordinator)

Another position where no frontrunners have emerged. Army’s Chad Wilt was Maryland’s defensive line coach from 2014-15 and has spent the last three seasons at West Point. He helped develop Yannick Ngakoue and Quentin Jefferson while in College Park. No reports have surfaced about Wilt and Locksley getting in contact. Brumbaugh has not appeared likely to be retained.

Linebackers

REPORTED HIRE: JOHN PAPUCHIS (ALSO SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR) — DEC. 11

Incumbent: Matt Barnes (also special teams coordinator)

Papuchis held this position at North Carolina before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. He’s also coached defensive linemen and special teams and served as Nebraska’s national recruiting coordinator. While Barnes drew positive reviews at Maryland, his apparent replacement comes in with a much more extensive track record.

Defensive backs

REPORTED HIRE: CORY ROBINSON — DEC. 11

Incumbent: Azaar Abdul-Rahim

It’s likely but not yet certain that Robinson’s hire will push out Abdul-Rahim, who has been Maryland’s top recruiting assistant in the greater D.C. area since he joined the staff. It’s possible Locksley, whose recruiting chops in the DMV exceed even Abdul-Rahim’s, preferred Robinson for his Baltimore connections. Before joining the college ranks, Robinson co-founded the Charm City-based Next Level Nation academy. With St. Frances Academy and other area high schools continuing to produce blue-chip talent, Robinson could be a huge boost to the Terps’ Baltimore presence.

Safeties (10th spot)

Incumbent: Chuck Heater

Heater was hired in January as Maryland’s 10th on-field assistant; NCAA rules only allowed nine until 2018. The former Marshall and Temple defensive coordinator has received some buzz as one of the few assistants Locksley was considering retaining, and it wouldn’t be absurd for him to jump into the defensive coordinator role. But if he doesn’t stay, Maryland can go in a lot of different directions with its 10th coach. The option exists to have both the offensive and defensive coordinators be only coordinators, with one assistant at each of the eight position group and Papuchis handling special teams. Some teams devote two coaches to the offensive or defensive lines (e.g. one for offensive tackles, one for interior linemen). This will be interesting to keep an eye on.