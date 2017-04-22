Maryland football played its spring game Saturday afternoon, culminating over a month of spring practices. The Terps’ offense, which operated under normal football scoring rules, eked out a 40-35 win over the defense, which received seven points for its two interceptions and three points for each of its seven forced three-and-outs.

Any results from an April scrimmage in front of a mostly-empty stadium should be taken with a couple grains of salt, but here are some observations from the game.

1. Walt Bell’s offense looks as fast as it’s ever been. Huddles really weren’t a thing Saturday, and quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome and Max Bortenschlager seemed to settle into the rhythm of the game after a rocky start. Caleb Henderson, who’s been taking the majority of the first-team reps this spring, missed Saturday’s game with a minor ankle injury, but both Pigrome and Bortenschlager showed they can at least compete for that job. The offense ran 72 plays, which is more impressive considering the clock was running all day.

2. Lorenzo Harrison didn’t lose his shiftiness. In his first “game” action since November, the rising sophomore made his presence felt quickly with a 56-yard breakaway touchdown run.

You see the hole Lorenzo Harrison had on this @TerpsFootball TD run, and it's no wonder he took it to the house. https://t.co/WMdR42Z85n — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) April 22, 2017

Harrison finished the day with a team-high 79 yards on five attempts. Ty Johnson and LaDerrien Wilson each recorded eight carries and picked up 57 and 56 yards, respectively. Maryland showcased its depth at running back Saturday, and the Terps still have three freshmen (including Anthony McFarland) coming in this summer.

3. DJ Turner could be poised for a breakout. Harrison’s former DeMatha teammate hauled in six balls for 126 yards, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown from Bortenschlager in the fourth quarter that put the offense ahead for good. The Terps used plenty of receivers in this game—although Turner and Taivon Jacobs combined for 11 of the 14 receptions—and with only one starting spot seemingly locked up by D.J. Moore, a performance like this could work wonders for Turner.

4. Excessive celebration is still a thing in spring games. After linebacker Antoine Brooks made a diving interception of a Pigrome deep ball, he evidently made enough of a show out of it to warrant a flag. It didn’t really cost his team—in fact, it actually set the offense further back, and the defense still got the seven points for a turnover—but it was a humorous moment nonetheless.

Sacks, on the other hand, are not a thing at this time of year.

This is what sacks look like in the spring game. pic.twitter.com/mHGNphSZDk — Jared Goldstein (@_jgoldy17) April 22, 2017

5. Adam Greene has some range. After not making a single field goal longer than 40 yards last year, Greene knocked one in from 48 in the fourth quarter Saturday. He’ll probably be locked in a battle with Mike Shinsky through August, but it’s definitely a positive sign that he has this much leg.