3-star safety Beau Brade commits to Maryland football

Three-star safety Beau Brade of Clarksville, Maryland, has announced his commitment to Maryland football.

The 6’0, 190-pound prospect from River Hill High School is set to take an official visit to College Park this weekend, but opted to pledge his commitment beforehand.

Brade is a fast, hard-hitting safety who contributes all over the field, and not just on defense. He makes some key plays on special teams when it comes to rushing kicks or punts, which just scratches the surface of his play. In the passing game, Brade does well to read the quarterback and also provide an extra layer of support for his teammates in coverage. His play in the run game is a combination of instinct and speed, as he is quick to locate and attack the ballcarrier from either his natural safety position or on the line.

His athleticism can even be noted on offense, as Brade plays the H-back role in high school and uses his speed and ability to get low as tools to rack up yards and scores. Maryland could use him similarly to Antoine Brooks’ role as a hybrid safety/linebacker, or even throw him in on offense like with Will Likely III to utilize all aspects of his game.

The Terrapins now have three defensive backs on board with this commitment, as Brade becomes the first safety to join cornerbacks Devyn King and Rashad Battle in 2020. The class as a whole is now up to nine commits, moving Maryland up to 37th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports team rankings.

Mike Locksley and his staff have started the summer by locking up three new pledges in the last week and a half. With many players taking visits and making decisions prior to football season this fall, much more news will be on the way.