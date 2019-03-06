Maryland football lands 1st 2020 commitment from 3-star OL Jordan White

Three-star offensive lineman Jordan White, of DeMatha Catholic High School, has pledged his commitment to Maryland.

The 6’3, 295-pound lineman has a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.8577 and is listed as the 24th-best player in the state of Maryland. He also comes in as the fourth-highest recruit out of DeMatha in 2020, where there are at least six players that may be in play for the Terrapins.

White’s rankings stalled in 2018 after an ankle injury during the third quarter of DeMatha’s season opener against St. Thomas Aquinas kept the dynamic lineman out for the season. With snaps taken all along the offensive line and on defense, White will allow the Maryland staff to shuffle him around to whatever position they feel he can make the biggest impact.

Former DeMatha head coach Elijah Brooks was brought on to the Maryland staff by Mike Locksley in December, giving the Terrapins a direct link to the current players. Brooks’ recruiting impact will be something to watch over the course of the 2020 cycle, as the Terrapins look to develop a pipeline to the mass of talent just down the street in Hyattsville.

White held power five offers from Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Virginia, and previously courted to Maryland by then-defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who is now the defensive coordinator at UMass under head coach and former Maryland offensive coordinator Walt Bell.

With this commitment, Maryland enters the national rankings at 53rd, tying Purdue for 10th in the Big Ten.

An earlier version of this story listed White as a defensive tackle. He’s played both sides, but appears more likely to play offense in College Park.