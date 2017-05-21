It had been nearly a month since Maryland football had last picked up a commit. The wait is over.

Three-star tight end Maleak Bryant committed to Maryland Sunday evening, giving the Terps their sixth commit in the Class of 2018.

Glad to be a Terp ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/XHrCJoSc8d — MB⁴ (@Showtime_leak) May 22, 2017

Byrant is the No. 36 tight end and the No. 89 prospect in Georgia, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose Maryland over Iowa State, Pitt and Tennessee, among others.

The 6’6, 225-pound tight end should be a formidable threat down the seam and in the red zone, and provide depth at a position of need for the Terps.

Derrick Hayward and Garland Owens will graduate after this upcoming season, leaving Avery Edwards as the elder statesman of the tight end group upon Bryant’s arrival. Noah Barnes and Andrew Park will be the only other tight ends with any significant playing experience. Maryland’s coaching staff hasn’t been shy about giving true freshmen chances to play immediately, and with little depth and a 6’6 frame, Bryant could have a chance to make some noise right away.