In 2015, there was not a single DeMatha Stag on the Maryland football roster. Now there are eight, with more on the way.

Four-star guard Evan Gregory committed to Maryland Saturday, becoming the second blue-chip recruit in the Terps’ 2018 class.

The 6’4, 285-pound guard is No. 4 player in Maryland and the No. 14 guard in the class, per the 247Sports Composite. He’ll bolster an already-talented offensive line unit that includes former DeMatha teammates Terrance Davis and 2017 signee Marcus Minor, who were each four-star recruits as well. Gregory also played defensive line in high school, but was recruited as an offensive lineman.

Gregory chose Maryland over Virginia and Rutgers. His commitment, should it hold until he signs, ensures that Maryland’s recruiting pipeline from local powerhouse DeMatha stays open for at least one more year. Gregory’s teammate, four-star defensive tackle Austin Fontaine, committed to Maryland minutes later.

Maryland’s spring game kicks off at 12:30 p.m., but the day’s biggest fireworks just exploded.