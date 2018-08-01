Maryland men’s basketball released its full non-conference schedule for the 2018-19 season on Wednesday. The full 12-game schedule reveals three previously unannounced matchups, an exhibition and dates for all the games.

Before the Terps officially get their 100th season started against Delaware on Nov. 6, they’ll get a tune-up exhibition against Division II Lynn University on Oct. 30. Outside of that, the full schedule also reveals matchups with North Carolina A&T, Loyola-Chicago and Radford.

Of those three, Loyola-Chicago is the only name that should turn heads. The Ramblers are fresh off a surprise run to the Final Four, matching history as the lowest seed to make the NCAA Tournament’s final weekend before falling to Michigan. Despite losing three senior contributors, the Ramblers return top-two scorers Clayton Custer and Marques Townes, as well as Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year Cameron Krutwig.

With the Big Ten moving to a 20-game conference season, the Terps will only play 11 non-conference games this season. Outside of playing the Ramblers at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena on Dec. 8, the only 2017-18 tournament teams on the slate are Marshall on Nov. 23 and Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 28.

The lone away game the Terps will play during the non-conference portion of the season will come at Navy in the Veteran’s Memorial Classic on Nov. 9.