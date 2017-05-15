Melo Trimble and Justin Jackson have finished up at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, which spanned all of last week. Trimble is done playing for Maryland basketball, as he signed an agent when he declared in March, but Jackson’s future should be clear before long.
It’s tough to definitively evaluate their performances, but the consensus seems to be that while Trimble struggled in scrimmages, Jackson quietly did well for himself. There’s probably a better chance of him leaving now than there was at this time last week, although we can’t really pin down those odds.
Also some love from scouts for Maryland's Justin Jackson. Freak physically (+9.75 wing), 11 pts, 5 steals, 3 blocks today. 1st round sleeer— Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) May 12, 2017
That was Jackson’s second 5-on-5 showing of the combine; in his first, he had five points and four boards. Trimble went 0-for-5 with five turnovers in the combine’s first scrimmage, but bounced back to notch 12 points and six assists in his second outing.
Combine Measurables
|Category
|Trimble
|Jackson
|Category
|Trimble
|Jackson
|Height w/o Shoes
|6--1.25
|6--5.75
|Height w/ Shoes
|6--2.5
|6--7
|Standing Reach
|7--11.5
|8--11
|Wingspan
|6--2
|7--3.25
|Weight
|195.2
|219.4
|Hand Length
|8
|9
|Hand Width
|8.75
|9.5
|Body Fat
|10.60%
|7.10%
|Lane Agility Time
|10.75
|11.78
|Shuttle Run
|2.92
|3.08
|3/4 Sprint
|3.27
|3.43
|Standing Vertical
|24.5
|26.5
|Max Vertical
|32
|31.5
Combine Shooting
|Spot
|Trimble
|Jackson
|Spot
|Trimble
|Jackson
|NBA Break Left
|60.0
|20.0
|NBA Break Right
|20.0
|40.0
|NBA Corner Left
|60.0
|80.0
|NBA Corner Right
|80.0
|80.0
|NBA Top Key
|60.0
|60.0
|College Break Left
|100.0
|83.3
|College Break Right
|80.0
|80.0
|College Corner Left
|80.0
|100.0
|College Corner Right
|100.0
|80.0
|College Top Key
|40.0
|40.0
|Off Dribble College Break Left
|66.7
|Off Dribble College Break Right
|66.7
|Off Dribble College Top Key
|66.7
|Off Dribble 15 Break Left
|83.3
|Off Dribble 15 Break Right
|66.7
|Off Dribble 15 Top Key
|50.0
|On the Move College 3
|66.7
|On the Move 15
|63.9
And here’s them talking to various outlets:
ICYMI: DMV native Melo Trimble talking with @TheJoshAVinson at the NBA Combine-- about what Maryland means to him #Terps pic.twitter.com/NeCI29H0dj— FOX Sports Radio1340 (@1340AMFOXSports) May 12, 2017
Toronto native Justin Jackson calls it an honour to represent Canada at the NBA Draft Combine pic.twitter.com/OCx1YeWOy3— NBA Canada (@NBACanada) May 11, 2017
And if you’re one who enjoys cryptic tweets...
May 13, 2017
In other news
Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse are both in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after wins on Sunday.
The baseball team struggled against Northwestern, dropping the final two games of the weekend series.
Maryland softball was bad (like, 11-39-1 bad) this season. The Terps didn’t sniff the NCAA Tournament field, but there are a few things to be somewhat optimistic about.
A belated Happy Mother’s Day to all. Here’s some holiday-relevant Maryland content.
"I'm his mom, but he's my hero."— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) May 14, 2017
Read more about the special bond between @T_Johns6 and his mom, Tracy.https://t.co/qRMz4mN7zn
