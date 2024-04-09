Maryland baseball’s pitching lets it down in 13-12 loss at Georgetown

Maryland was up 9-4 after Sam Hojnar hit a huge three-run home run in the sixth inning, but that lead would not last long. Relievers Andrew Johnson, Duke McCarron and Alex Walsh gave up a combined nine runs and handed the game to Georgetown, which won, 13-12.

Johnson gave up a pair of two-run home runs to Jake Hyde and Owen Carapellotti, and McCarron allowed the Hoyas to tie it.

Walsh came in for the seventh and gave up a three-run to Christian Ficca. The Hoyas tacked on one more with an Ashtin Gilio RBI double, bringing their lead to 13-9.

The Terps wouldn’t go away — as they never do. Hojnar smashed his second three-run home run, giving Maryland a chance for another signature comeback. But Nick Davis sent the Terps down 1-2-3 in the ninth.

When the game started, Terps took control right away, with their first four hitters all coming in to score.

However, Jake Hyde and Owen Carapellotti both hit solo home runs in the first inning off Ryan Van Buren.

Maryland scored twice more in the second, with Elijah Lambros hitting an RBI triple and scoring on a sacrifice fly. But once again, Georgetown scored two in the bottom of the second via a sacrifice fly and passed ball.

The next three innings were scoreless. Evan Smith came to the rescue, working 3 ⅓ scoreless innings in relief. With Maryland playing another game Wednesday, Smith’s showing was just what the doctor ordered.

Despite Smith’s success, Maryland’s bullpen let it down, and the Terps lost a game they seemed likely to win. Maryland had its way with Georgetown in the teams’ first two meetings, but Tuesday’s result was different.

Three things to know

1. Evan Smith had a big day. The freshman reliever was impressive on Tuesday, striking out seven Hoyas. He was Maryland’s only bright spot when it came to pitching.

2. Hojnar’s revival. Hojnar had a day on Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs.

3. Pitching disaster. Besides Smith, Maryland’s pitching was terrible. It’s been a recurring theme for the Terps, but Tuesday was another level.