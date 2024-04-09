MM 4.9: Maryland women’s basketball’s Hawa Doumbouya enters transfer portal

Maryland women’s basketball center Hawa Doumbouya entered the transfer portal Monday, becoming the fourth Terp this cycle to do so.

Talia Goodman of The Next Hoops was the first to report the news.

The 6-foot-5 freshman played sparingly this past season, seeing 44 minutes of action in 13 games. Considered by most to be a developmental project for head coach Brenda Frese, Doumbouya averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds.

A fan favorite, she showed her potential against Towson on Dec. 12 when she set career highs in points (8), rebounds (5) and assists (3).

Coming out of high school, Doumbouya was an unranked prospect but chose Maryland over Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, among others.

With Summer Bostock and Riley Nelson also transferring, Emily Fisher is the only Terp from the 2023 class still on the roster.

In other news

Maryland graduate gymnast Emma Silberman will represent the Terps on vault in the national championships.

FORT WORTH BOUND pic.twitter.com/th4bUDr5VX — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) April 8, 2024

Maryland men’s lacrosse climbed to No. 5 in the latest national poll.

Maryland up a spot to No. 5 in the new @Inside_Lacrosse media poll.



Rutgers, who they play Saturday night, are unranked but receiving votes, the unofficial No. 22. — Max Schaeffer (@MaxSchaeffer_) April 8, 2024

Terps women’s lacrosse dropped two spots to No. 4.