MM 4.8: Maryland gymnastics sees season end in NCAA regionals

With a score of 196.350, Maryland gymnastics placed third in session one of the NCAA Gainesville Regional second round on Friday, meaning the Terps did not advance to the regional final. However, the finish was Maryland’s second-highest at an NCAA regional in program history.

Maryland scored 49.175 on vault, 49.125 on beam, 49.050 on uneven bars and 49.000 on floor for a total score of 196.250. That fell just short of Michigan State’s 197.475, which was enough to advance the Spartans to the regional final. Utah (197.825) also advanced from the four-team pod.

The Terps’ vault performance was its best of the day, featuring multiple program records. Emma Silberman scored 9.950 on vault, the best-ever vault score by a Maryland gymnast at an NCAA regional. Maryland’s team vault score tied a program record at a regional as well.

In other news

No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse lost to No. 1 Northwestern, 17-9.

No. 6 Maryland men’s lacrosse held off Ohio State in narrow battle, 8-7.

Maryland baseball was thoroughly handled by Indiana in the first and second games of their weekend series before avoiding a sweep by winning Sunday’s game.

After splitting the first two games of a three-game weekend set, Maryland softball dropped Sunday’s rubber match against Illinois, 4-0.

Maryland tennis defeated Indiana, 6-1.

Maryland track and field was at the Dalton Ebanks Invitational, where Rhys Allen recorded the sixth-longest discus toss in program history and Mekhi Abbott broke his own program record with a javelin throw of 63.40 meters.