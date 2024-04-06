Maryland baseball in danger of being swept by Indiana after 14-2 thrashing

After winning 23 consecutive Big Ten series, Maryland baseball has lost two straight weekend sets. That fate was sealed Saturday in convincing fashion when it was dominated by Indiana for the second day in a row, 14-2.

The Terps have been outscored, 29-6, in the first two games of the series.

The loss marked Maryland’s first time losing back-to-back series since 2019.

Maryland’s bats were silenced throughout the first six innings to the tune of a single hit. Indiana starter Connor Foley was sensational, delivering 10 strikeouts and not allowing a run. Foley is projected to be picked in the early rounds of this year’s MLB draft.

“You got to get that guy credit. He was the best I’ve seen,” Maryland head coach Matt Swope said.

Indiana picked up right where it left off on Friday — when it scored 15 runs — by getting out to a three-run lead in the first after Nick Mitchell smacked a three-run home run off Logan Koester. Indiana added two more in the third when Joey Brenczewski hit an RBI double.

Koester went just 4 ⅓ innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and three walks. He has allowed 14 runs in his past two starts.

“Logan’s been really good most of the season,” Swope said. “He’s been our best arm … It seems like when everything’s going kind of wrong or against you a little bit, that’s kind of baseball.”

Indiana pulled away and broke the game open in the sixth inning. The Hoosiers managed to extend their lead to 13 before Maryland even managed a second hit. The seven-run frame was capped by a three-run home run from junior infielder Josh Pyne, who drove in a game-high five RBIs.

Maryland’s bullpen allowed six earned runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings while also walking eight batters.

The Terps scored their two lone runs in the eighth inning, when Chris Hacopian scored on a wild pitch before Kevin Keister hit an RBI groundout.

Three things to know

1. Maryland’s bats went silent. Maryland’s lack of offense this weekend has been staggering. By the time the Terps scored on Saturday, the game was practically over.

2. It was all Indiana, all day. Indiana had everything going for it on Saturday, bringing its two-game run total this series to 29.

3. Koester could not bounce back. Maryland’s Saturday starter had another difficult start — a theme of late. He’s struggled to refind his success from the nonconference portion of the schedule.