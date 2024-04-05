No. 6 Maryland men’s lacrosse vs. Ohio State preview

It may be fair to say that Maryland men’s lacrosse’s fourth-quarter comeback against then-No. 4 Penn State saved its season.

Now, the Terps will need to capitalize on that positive momentum when they take on unranked Ohio State on Saturday, when they will also honor their seniors.

The game will begin at noon and stream on Big Ten Plus.

Ohio State (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

2023 record: 5-9, 1-5 Big Ten

Led by 15th-year head coach Nick Myers, Ohio State has more losses than any team in the Big Ten this season. However, it has faced one of the most difficult schedules in the nation.

Its losses all came against ranked opponent: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Virginia, No. 7 Johns Hopkins, No. 10 Denver and No. 13 Cornell.

Because of that tough schedule, the Buckeyes are the unofficial No. 23 team in the country. They enter Saturday’s game off a 14-8 win against Rutgers.

Players to watch

Bobby Van Buren, junior defender, No. 44 — Van Buren is recognized as one of the best defenders in the Big Ten. He was one of three defenders in the conference to be named to the Tewaaraton watch list this season, alongside Maryland’s Ajax Zappitello and Johns Hopkins’ Scott Smith.

Caleb Fyock, freshman goalie, No. 1 — The 6-foot-2, 297-pound goalie out of Bowie, Md. has become a national sensation in his first year. His fame goes along with his play, as he leads the Big Ten in goals against average and has a save percentage of 53.5%.

Alex Marinier, junior midfielder, No. 45 — Recruited as a defender, Marinier was converted to an offensive midfielder this season. He’s thrived in the new position, leading the team with 22 goals.

Strength

Defense. Behind Van Buren and Fyock, the Buckeyes boast a top-10 scoring defense in the country, allowing under 10 goals per game. They have held five opponents to single-digit offensive outputs.

Weakness

Attack. While its defense has kept it in games this season, Ohio State’s lackluster offense has kept it out of others. Its starting attack has combined for just 37 goals. For reference, Maryland’s has totaled 51. Junior Jack McKenna is the Buckeyes’ most productive attacker with 17 goals.

Three things to watch

1. Faceoffs. Maryland’s fortunes against Penn State came when Luke Wierman began dominating. Ohio State’s Tommy Burke has put together a good season himself, though, winning 56% of his faceoffs.

2. Winning streak on the line. Maryland has won its last four meetings with Ohio State, but every contest has been close. Two of the four have gone to overtime, including last year, when Ohio State was given a late penalty for wearing incorrect gloves and lost.

3. McNaney looks to stay hot. Wierman wasn’t the only Terp to return to form against Penn State. Logan McNaney came up with huge saves in the second quarter to keep Maryland close, and he will have a chance to build on last week’s performance against a struggling Ohio State offense.