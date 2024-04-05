MM 4.5: Pair of Maryland men’s lacrosse players earn weekly honors

By Drew Owens

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Jack Koras and Luke Wierman were named Big Ten Offensive Player and Specialist of the Week, respectively, following the Terps’ 13-11 comeback victory at Penn State.

Koras had a game-high four goals in Sunday’s win, including two goals in the first 26 seconds of the fourth quarter. He also scooped four ground balls.

Wierman, meanwhile, finished 16-of-27 at the faceoff “X” and won all but three faceoffs in the second half. He also tied his career high with two assists.

The Terps will look for a second straight win when they host Ohio State at noon Saturday.

In other news

Jordan Geronimo will use his final year of eligibility to return to Maryland men’s basketball next season, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. This past season, Geronimo started 26 games and averaged 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Maryland men’s basketball also made the signing of Belmont transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie official.