No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse vs. No. 1 Northwestern preview

Fifteen of the past 22 NCAA women’s lacrosse national champions have been either Maryland or Northwestern. On Saturday, the two face off again, this time as the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the nation.

After a loss to No. 7 Penn two games ago, the Terps surrendered the No. 1 spot back to Northwestern. But after defeating then-No. 2 Michigan, they have a chance at consecutive top-two victories.

Saturday’s game is set for 6 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

2023 record: 21-1, 6-0 Big Ten

Kelly Amonte Hiller has amassed plenty of hardware in her 22 seasons, currently in pursuit of a ninth national championship.

So far, though, the Wildcats have had a couple of mishaps. They lost early to No. 6 Notre Dame before dropping a shocker to Penn State. Despite that, they still hold the No. 1 ranking and have six ranked wins behind a balanced scoring attack that features four players with at least 20 goals.

Players to watch

Izzy Scane, graduate attacker, No. 27 — Scane is one of the most decorated players in the history of women’s lacrosse. The 2023 Tewaaraton Award winner has over 340 goals in her career and is second in the country this season with 53 tallies.

Madison Taylor, sophomore attacker, No. 25 — Taylor is one of the best No. 2 options in the country. Last year’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year has over 40 goals this season while also leading the team in points. She also has 40 draw controls on the year.

Samantha Smith, junior midfielder, No. 19 — A former first-team All-Big Ten selection, Smith has once again been dominant in the draw circle this year. She has posted 72 draw controls and was recently named Big Ten Midfielder of the Week after winning 14 draws against North Carolina.

Strength

Offense. The Wildcats hold the third-best scoring offense in the country, averaging 17.8 goals per game. And they boast easily the top attacking duo in the conference with Scane and Taylor.

Weakness

Defensive consistency. While it has a top-20 ranked unit in terms of efficiency, Northwestern’s defense has had lapses this season. It has allowed at least 14 goals four times.

Three things to watch

1. Elite offense vs. elite defense. The Terps have the third-best scoring defense in the country, allowing 7.67 goals per game. How they manage an attack which has scored 20 goals in almost half its games will ultimately decide the result.

2. Battle in the draw circle. Shaylan Ahearn and Northwestern’s Smith are both top-five in the conference in draw controls, presenting what should be a fierce battle Saturday.

3. Fight for No. 1. For the second straight week, the Terps are in a battle for the nation’s No. 1 ranking.