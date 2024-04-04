MM 4.4: Maryland commit Derik Queen named McDonald’s All-American game MVP

Five-star center Derik Queen, a Maryland commit, shined at Wednesday night’s McDonald’s All-American game, putting forth a dominant performance that earned him co-most valuable player honors alongside fellow five-star Dylan Harper.

Queen showcased all aspects of his game in the national showcase, finishing with game-highs in points (23), rebounds (eight), assists (five) and steals (three) to go along with two blocks. He became the first Maryland commit to be named the game’s most valuable player since Adrian Branch in 1981.

Maryland bound Derik Queen was the most productive player at McDs with 23 points, 8 boards, 5 assists, 3 steals. Effective blend of strength and soft hands around the basket with unique passing IQ, defensive reactions for a big with his size/frame. pic.twitter.com/LPupnMWJtm — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) April 3, 2024

Queen announced his commitment to Maryland in February, choosing the Terps over Kansas, Indiana and Houston. According to 247Sports’ industry composite rankings, he is the No. 16 player in the class of 2024 and its fourth-highest ranked center, earning him a five-star rating. He will be Maryland’s second-highest rated signee ever and its first five-star freshman since Jalen Smith in 2018.

In other news

Maryland baseball let a 7-0 lead slip away, but fought back and defeated UMBC, 13-12, on Wednesday. Also, the team’s pitching coach, Jimmy Jackson, joined the Under The Shell Podcast.

Maryland women’s basketball signee Breanna Williams earned postseason accolades for her final high school season.