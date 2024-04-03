Maryland baseball vs. UMBC preview

After its first series loss of the season, Maryland baseball looks to rebound in a midweek matchup against UMBC.

This game will be played in College Park after being moved due to weather conditions. The teams will play at UMBC next Wednesday.

After two time changes, this game will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and stream on Big Ten Plus.

UMBC Retrievers (10-14, 3-3 America East)

2023 record: 30-27, 16-8 America East

UMBC has had an interesting start to 2024. The Retrievers are 8-3 at home but just 2-11 on the road.

Last weekend, UMBC got swept by Bryant in a three-game set. UMBC has played two conference series, both ending in sweeps, as the Retrievers swept Binghamton prior to being swept by Bryant.

Hitters to watch

Matt Ryan, junior infielder, No. 12 — Ryan leads Retrievers who have played at least 75% of games with a .333 batting average. He also has 15 RBIs and two home runs this season.

Justin Taylor, graduate outfielder, No. 2 — Taylor has a .310 batting average, 13 RBIs and one home run in 2024.

Anthony Swenda, senior infielder, No. 1 — Swenda leads UMBC with 21 RBIs in 24 games this season. He also has a .295 batting average and two home runs.

Pitchers to watch

Eddie Sargent, sophomore left-handed pitcher, No. 13 - Sargent appears in most of UMBC’s midweek games and was last week’s starter. He has a 1-0 record with a 6.97 earned run average in eight appearances in 2024.

Joe Pucek, senior left-handed pitcher, No. 19 - Pucek has pitched in UMBC’s last two midweek games and may also start on Wednesday. He has a 1-0 record with a 16.71 ERA in seven appearances.

Strength

Scoring runs. UMBC has scored 153 runs through 24 games this season, averaging 6.375 runs per game.

Weakness

Striking out. UMBC has struck out 214 times this season, an average of 8.92 per game.

Three things to know

1. Maryland wins when Van Buren pitches. Maryland has won all six games that Ryan Van Buren has started this season. Van Buren has a 4-0 record with a 4.02 ERA in 31 ⅓ innings.

2. Bouncing back from a tough weekend. After losing their first Big Ten series since 2021 and first overall series since early last year, the Terps will be looking to bounce back and get an important victory at home before an important weekend series against Indiana.

3. Scheduling frenzy. Maryland and UMBC were supposed to play on Tuesday in Baltimore, but due to inclement weather, the game was moved to College Park and pushed back a day.