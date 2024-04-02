MM 4.2: 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse players earn midseason all-America honors

Five Maryland women’s lacrosse players were named midseason all-Americans by Inside Lacrosse on Thursday: attackers Eloise Clevenger, Hannah Leubecker and Libby May, goalie Emily Sterling and defender Meghan Ball.

The attacking trio has combined for 69 goals this season, with Leubecker’s 34 leading the squad. Clevenger has dished out a team-high 41 assists to go along with 15 scores, while May has scored in all but two games.

Ball has been a steady presence in front of goal, leading the Terps in both forced turnovers (21) and ground balls (22). Her 48 draw controls also rank sixth in the Big Ten.

Sterling has once again been one of the best goalies in the country, aiming for her third Big Ten Goaltender of the Year Award in as many seasons. She ranks second in the conference in goals against average (7.72), saves per game (9.17) and save percentage (.558).

The second-ranked Terps (10-2, 3-0 Big Ten) will take on No. 1 Northwestern Saturday night in College Park.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball wing Jamie Kaiser Jr. entered the transfer portal.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Faith Masonius also entered the portal.

Terps men’s lacrosse climbed up to No. 6 in the national rankings, while the women’s team fell one spot to No. 2.

New @Inside_Lacrosse poll reflects how big that comeback was for Maryland. 6 spot jump for the Terps all the way back to No. 6, back to being the highest ranked team in the Big 10.



They will play OSU who will be only their second unranked opponent although they received votes. — Max Schaeffer (@MaxSchaeffer_) April 1, 2024

Checking in at #2! pic.twitter.com/RFtYz5vV6y — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 1, 2024

Maryland softball’s Courtney Wyche was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week.