Maryland men’s basketball forward Mady Traoré enters transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball forward Mady Traoré entered the transfer portal Thursday, a team spokesperson confirmed to Testudo Times.

Traoré is the fifth Maryland player to enter the portal this offseason, joining wings Jamie Kaiser Jr. and Noah Batchelor, guard Jahnathan Lamothe and center Caelum Swanton-Rodger.

Traoré has struggled to stay on the court in his two years at the collegiate level. His freshman season at New Mexico State was cut short after multiple members of the team were accused of hazing, a scandal that eventually led to head coach Greg Heiar’s firing. In that season, Traoré made just seven appearances.

Transferring to Maryland after a tumultuous freshman year, Traoré’s playing time was sparse in his sophomore season with the Terps. He battled injury and struggled to establish a consistent role, playing in just 12 games. Despite making four starts, he averaged only 8.7 minutes per game, accounting for 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest. Traoré’s most productive game was also his first career start — an eight-point, five-rebound showing against Ohio State on Feb. 10.

Originally from Paris, France, but later moving to the United States play high school basketball, Traoré was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022. He was listed by 247Sports’ industry composite rankings as the No. 6 high school prospect from Maryland in his class.

Maryland now has three scholarships open for next season. It’s added two transfers so far, bringing in guards Ja’Kobi Gillespie (Belmont) and Rodney Rice (Virginia Tech), but head coach Kevin Willard has maintained the flexibility to retool his roster ahead of his third season with the program.