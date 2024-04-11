MM 4.11: Maryland’s Patricie Mackova named Big Ten Golfer of the Week

Patricie Mackova, a senior member of the Maryland women’s golf team, was named co-Big Ten Golfer of the Week, it was announced Wednesday. She earned the honor alongside Michigan’s Monet Chun and Rutgers’ Rikke Nordvik.

Mackova collected her first tournament win of the year Monday at the Texas Showdown, boasting a two-round score of 135 (-9), including a season-low 66 strokes in the latter round.

Mackova managed an impressive 12 birdies while only recording three bogeys, leading the Terps to a second-place finish in stroke play and an attainment of the No. 2 seed in match play. There, Maryland advanced to the finals after a convincing 4-1 victory over UCF.

Looking ahead, the Terps are gearing up to compete in the Big Ten championships (April 19-21).

In other news

Jon Iacovacci covered No. 4 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s 13-8 win over No. 8 Johns Hopkins.

Maryland baseball faltered again in a 4-2 loss to UMBC. Emmett Siegel wrote about it.

Maryland softball was swept by Rutgers in a doubleheader.

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Abby Meyers won the 2024 EuroCup championship with the London Lions.