Maryland baseball drops second game in as many days with 4-2 loss to UMBC

After Sam Hojnar went down swinging, it came down to Kevin Keister. With runners on the corners and Maryland baseball down one in the top of the eighth inning at UMBC, the Terps’ captain dug into the batter’s box with a chance to tie the score.

But Keister squibbed a slow grounder to second base. Second baseman Kyle Eddington ranged over, scooped it up and tossed to pitcher Sam Downs, who was covering the bag. Keister and Downs arrived almost simultaneously, but Keister was called out, ending the short-lived rally.

Despite Keister and first base coach John Poss pleading their cases to the umpire, the decision was final. It was the best chance the Terps would get to even the score, with UMBC adding another run in the bottom half of the inning and sending Maryland home with a 4-2 loss.

Wednesday marked Maryland’s sixth loss in its last eight games, further putting the Terps’ hopes of an at-large bid to an NCAA regional in jeopardy. The result also ended a four-game skid for the Retrievers (11-15) and snapped their 12-game losing streak to Maryland (22-12), which dated back to 2005 and included a 13-12 result on April 3 of this year.

Wednesday’s game was also Maryland’s second in as many days, with the Terps dropping Tuesday’s contest at Georgetown. But the road to the final result was far different. This time, it was Maryland’s bats that fell asleep.

Maryland’s pitching was the culprit on Tuesday, giving up 13 runs to negate the Terps’ 12 runs of support. On Wednesday, it was a low-scoring battle, with neither team leading by more than two. The Terps have made close wins their identity this season, with 13 comeback wins to their name, yet they couldn’t find the swing they needed when push came to shove.

Downs retired all four batters he faced to record the save, sending the final two Terps down looking. He was the last of seven pitchers UMBC used Wednesday, holding the usually-dangerous Maryland lineup to just six hits, two of which didn’t leave the infield.

Meade Johnson silenced the Retrievers to start, keeping the home team hitless through four innings. But he exited with his team behind and was ultimately awarded the loss, allowing three runs in a rocky fifth. Luke Trythall led off with a solo shot to right field, and then a hat trick of consecutive singles loaded the bases for Matthew Best. He drove in two runs with a double down the left-field line.

Trythall was also responsible for UMBC’s eighth-inning insurance run, which came home on a fielder’s choice.

The Terps started the season hot but have been unable to recapture that success of late. During this skid, they’ve failed to match strong pitching performances with successful offensive showcases. Wednesday’s game was just the latest example.

Three things to know

1. Maryland’s bullpen did its job. Johnson provided a solid start, and he was followed by good outings from Omar Melendez and Nate Haberthier. Melendez was particularly effective, striking out four Retrievers and allowing just a single hit in two scoreless innings. The Terps’ bullpen imploded on Tuesday, but held its own against UMBC.

2. The Terps couldn’t solve UMBC’s arms. UMBC kept Maryland on its toes by utilizing seven pitchers, with starter Eddie Sargent the only one to go through the order. The Retrievers only walked two batters.

3. Tough sledding. Maryland has lost its rhythm, creating an even steeper path to an NCAA regional berth. The Terps have a chance to get back on track when they visit Northwestern (10-19) this weekend, but have to pick up their play soon.