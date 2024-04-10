MM 4.10: Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Eric Spanos named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Maryland men’s lacrosse junior attacker Eric Spanos was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.

This is his second time this season earning the honor, having also been recognized on Feb. 27.

Spanos was key in the Terps’ victory Saturday against Ohio State, leading the team with four goals and an assist. His five points set a new career high.

When the game was tied midway in the fourth quarter, he scored consecutive goals to give the Terps enough breathing room to pull off the 8-7 win.

In other news

Maryland baseball squandered a five-run lead in a 13-12 loss to Georgetown.

Maryland men’s golf finished tied for 13th place out of 14 teams at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial.

Final results from Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/UzstmAPu5E — Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) April 9, 2024

Terps women’s golf impressed with a second-place finish at the Texas Showdown.

Final stroke play results from the Texas Showdown! #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/hnCecXNWRy — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) April 10, 2024

Maryland volleyball will host Navy in a scrimmage Thursday.