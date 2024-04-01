Maryland women’s basketball’s Faith Masonius enters transfer portal

Maryland women’s basketball incurred its second loss this offseason to the transfer portal when its longest-tenured player, Faith Masonius, announced her intentions to look elsewhere for her sixth and final year of eligibility.

“Terp nation, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and loving me throughout the past five years,” Masonius said in a post to X. “I have nothing but love for the school, program and entire coaching and support staff.”

Masonius has been a Maryland mainstay since arriving as the No. 49 ranked recruit in the Terps’ top-ranked 2019 class, which was rounded out by Diamond Miller, Ashley Owusu and Zoe Young.

Known for her exceptional leadership and team play, Masonius was twice named a team captain, including this past year. On the court, she was productive from the get-go, appearing in all 32 contests as a freshman. In her collegiate debut, she notched 12 points, six boards, four assists and three steals.

As a sophomore, she shot 54.7% from the floor and scored a career-high 16 points against Alabama in the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16. Masonius hit a roadblock in her junior season, though, tearing her left ACL just nine games into the season.

The Belmar, New Jersey native was able to return to the court as a senior and started all 35 games. Playing a wide range of positions, she averaged 6.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. She posted similar averages this season, but thrived in the postseason, scoring at least 14 points in the team’s final three games.

“Really, Faith is the one that holds us together and keeps us going,” Terps guard Shyanne Sellers said following Maryland’s win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Masonius is currently completing her master’s degree in management studies.

“Grateful to have been your coach these past five years,” head coach Brenda Frese said Monday in a social media post. “Am so excited for your next journey and what lies ahead. Your Terp family is rooting for you.”

Last week, Maryland freshman guard Summer Bostock entered the portal.