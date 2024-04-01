MM 4.1: Maryland softball drops series to No. 22 Penn State

Looking for a second straight series win to begin Big Ten play, Maryland softball leaned on graduate pitcher Courtney Wyche this past weekend against No. 22 Penn State. She struck out 36 batters and allowed just one run in two complete games, but it wasn’t enough. The Terps dropped Sunday’s rubber match in 12 innings, 1-0.

Maryland (16-17, 3-3 Big Ten) kicked off the series Friday with an extra-innings victory, set into motion by a go-ahead double in the ninth inning by graduate outfielder Jaeda McFarland. Wyche allowed just two hits in the 12th shutout and 43rd complete game of her career, striking out 19 batters — the most in a single game in Division I this season.

The Terps got out to a fast start In Saturday’s game, scoring the first five runs. But Penn State responded with seven unanswered, highlighted by a five-run third inning. Four Nittany Lions recorded two RBIs, and they added a run in the fifth and sixth innings to seal the result.

Wyche was brilliant once again Sunday, sending the Nittany Lions back to the dugout scoreless for the first 11 innings. But Penn State’s Mady Volpe and Bridget Nemeth were just as good, allowing a combined two hits.

In the bottom of the 12th inning, senior outfielder Liana Jones — who had struck out in her previous four at bats — laced a game-winning double.

The Terps will return home Friday for a series against Illinois.

In other news

No. 12 Maryland men’s lacrosse pulled off a comeback victory over No. 4 Penn State, 13-11.

No. 1 Maryland women’s lacrosse also picked up a top-five win, downing No. 2 Michigan, 8-6.

Maryland baseball lost its first Big Ten weekend series in almost three years when it dropped Sunday’s rubber match to Michigan, 9-4.

Maryland football hosted its on-campus pro day on Friday.

Per team spokesperson: all 32 NFL teams are here today, represented by a total of 51 scouts/personnel. https://t.co/nmhXyA9qvs — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) March 29, 2024

Five Maryland women’s lacrosse players earned midseason all-America honors.

Meghan Ball, Eloise Clevenger, Emily Sterling, Hannah Leubecker & Libby May earned @ILWomen Midseason All-American Honors!https://t.co/HigkFg5Q04 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 29, 2024

Maryland men’s soccer announced the hiring of former staff member Brian Rowland as an assistant coach. The Terps also won a spring game against Virginia Tech, 3-2.

More: https://t.co/nqzDAd5VYI pic.twitter.com/gXbOhWUSpP — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) March 29, 2024

Goals: Dalton Hass, Matias de Jesus, Brian St. Martin pic.twitter.com/UF8pzTIoN4 — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) March 30, 2024

Maryland track and field competed at the Florida Relays.

Read more here ➡️: https://t.co/H8IyIQFcvX pic.twitter.com/wbKdFlTBVp — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) March 30, 2024

Maryland tennis lost to Penn State and No. 12 Ohio State over the weekend.