Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s upset win over Ohio State

Maryland women’s basketball pulled off its biggest win of the season Friday, beating top-seeded Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, 82-61.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Maryland’s “switch everything” defense was strong

On Thursday, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, Maryland shied away from its usual zone defense and decided to go in a different direction. The team shined against Illinois by switching on screens.

Head coach Brenda Frese decided to do much of the same thing against one of the best teams in the country the following day. As a result, the Terps came out of the gates looking far different than the group that lost to the Buckeyes by double digits twice this season.

Instead, they looked like the ones who should have a top-five national ranking next to their name. Many of the Buckeyes’ looks were contested, and they shot just 36% from the floor in the first half. All-Big Ten first-team selection Cotie McMahon seemed particularly flustered, going 1-for-9 in the first half.

“We were just like, we gotta defend, even if we’re not scoring we got to defend,” Terps guard Brinae Alexander said. “And I think we took that to heart.”

It was in the second half of when Maryland’s defense showed up against Ohio State’s top players. The Terps needed to keep guard Jacy Sheldon quiet, and she shot 1-for-6 in the second half. The Buckeyes also turned the ball over seven times in the final 20 minutes.

Faith Masonius had her best game of the season

With a limited seven-player rotation due to injuries, Frese has been looking for non-stars to step up in recent weeks. Graduate forward Faith Masonius did just that Friday, and she had everything going from the opening tip.

Averaging only 5.8 points per game this season, Masonius had more than that in the first quarter. She made her first six shots from the field, doing most of her damage around the basket. Her presence on the glass was also huge, coming up with eight rebounds in the first half alone.

The fifth-year player from Belmar, New Jersey, continued to make an impact as the game evolved. She would finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Before the game, Masonius recalled teammate Shyanne Sellers telling her to be a menace on the glass. “So I think I took that to heart, and just got in there,” said Masonius.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Masonius, who has gone from starting to coming off the bench to eventually being back in the starting lineup. But her value as a leader was never in question, and on Friday she showed her worth.

“She has all the things that doesn’t show up on a stat sheet,” Sellers said of Masonius.

Maryland finally bested a ranked team

It hasn’t been a typical season for Maryland, a team that has almost always been among the nation’s best under Frese. The Terps struggled mightily in the regular season against ranked opponents, losing all eight matchups.

But on Friday, playing against the team ranked No. 4 in the latest AP poll, the Terps easily handled the Buckeyes.

“To finally get over that hump today, when it matters most and in the most time of pressure is a testament to these guys,” Frese said.

Heading into Friday, the Terps looked to be just on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. After defeating a likely top-two seed in Ohio State, Maryland earning a No. 9 seed or higher is no longer out of the conversation.

“The Maryland team that you see in March is not the same team you see at the beginning,” Sellers said.

Maryland has won seven of its last nine games and now finds itself one win away from an appearance in the Big Ten championship game.

“We’re just peaking at the right time,” said Sellers.