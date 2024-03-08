Maryland women’s basketball upsets top-seeded Ohio State, moves on to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Maryland women’s basketball didn’t acquire a signature victory all season long. But for a Brenda Frese-led squad, sometimes patience is key. After all, it’s March. Anything can happen.

And in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, that patience paid off, as the eighth-seeded Terps stunningly dominated No. 1-seed Ohio State for their first ranked win of the season, 82-61. It was the first time in a decade the No. 8 seed knocked off the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

“This team has continued to trust the process and just continue to put their head down and work,” Frese said.

Shyanne Sellers had her best performance in some time, putting up 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in all-conference fashion.

Role players chipped in, too, with Faith Masonius repeatedly finding ways to cut to the hoop and navigate through Ohio State’s interior. She ended up tying her season high of 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Jakia Brown-Turner also quietly contributed 19 points and nine rebounds.

“I just can’t say enough [about] Faith today,” Frese said. “I mean, she was our MVP and really allowed this team just to stay the course.”

In the first quarter, however, it was the Bri McDaniel show. Every offensive possession early flowed through her, and she was unafraid to push the pace. Even when she missed some shots and turned the ball over on an inbound pass, she didn’t hesitate to stay aggressive.

In just the first four minutes, McDaniel brought down two boards and notched three assists, doing her part in setting the tone.

But Ohio State is one of the best teams in the nation for a reason: there isn’t a notable weakness in its game. With a multitude of skilled scorers, the Buckeyes hit four consecutive shots over a period of just over one minute to take an 11-10 lead. Meanwhile, the Terps’ offense slowed tremendously, turning the ball over four times in a four minute period while simultaneously going 1-of-9 from the field.

With two minutes left in the first quarter, McDaniel got hit with her second foul and was sent to the bench. In her absence, Sellers was Maryland’s primary ball handling option, but she struggled, immediately turning the ball over to Ohio State’s pesky press.

But Maryland didn’t let the early woes affect it. In the second quarter, the issues suddenly disappeared.

The Terps snatched the lead in the beginning of the frame and held on tightly. While Ohio State’s defense remained strong, Maryland found avenues through the center of the court. In the first five minutes of the quarter, the Terps went on a 11-0 run while the Buckeyes went scoreless for four minutes.

“When we break the press, it’s always a disadvantage for them because it’s a three-on-two, two-on-one situation and puts a lot of pressure on their back line,” Sellers said.

Maryland also benefited from Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon going through a shooting slump. She started 0-of-8 from the field before hitting her first shot late in the second period.

After 20 minutes of play, the Terps held a surprising eight-point advantage.

The opening half of the third quarter saw two key players go down for Maryland. McDaniel hit her head and was ushered off the court, while Allie Kubek took a shot to the face. McDaniel returned after a few minutes.

Despite the setbacks, the Terps kept chugging along steadily. It didn’t even matter that they shot 3-of-12 in the first five minutes of the period; their defense was so strong inside that the Buckeyes simply sputtered.

“[We] were a really connected unit, I thought, for 40 minutes,” Frese said.

And despite the aforementioned poor offensive shooting, continuous momentum plays kept Maryland’s vigor alive.

The Terps ultimately led by 13 points heading into the fourth quarter, but didn’t slow down. In fact, it only made them more hungry.

In the final 10 minutes, the fatigued Maryland players played with as much precision and speed as they have all season long, outscoring the Buckeyes, 17-9.

It’s a whole new season. And Frese has said time and time again that Maryland is an NCAA Tournament team.

On Friday, she proved that she’s right.

“We don’t care who we play ... I know this team will be prepared,” Frese said.

Three things to know

1. Alexander’s shooting was clutch. Undoubtedly one of the best shooters in the Big Ten, Brinae Alexander changed the dynamic of the contest, particularly in the second quarter when McDaniel was on the bench.

Every time Ohio State attempted to push back on Maryland’s lead, Alexander came up big. She hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and five in the game.

2. Rebounding was key. The Terps may have been outmatched in height, but not in effort. They dominated the boards, pulling down a a staggering 55 rebounds to the Buckeyes’ 31.

The rebounds led to points, too, as Maryland notched 19 second-chance points, while Ohio State had just five.

3. Moving on. After an unusual season under Frese’s leadership, Friday’s win was reminiscent of the Terps’ traditional form. The victory solidified Maryland’s place in the NCAA Tournament, which was once uncertain.

“I feel like we’re just peaking at the right time,” Sellers said. “We got over that hump, but I feel like we’re gonna keep going and not look back.”