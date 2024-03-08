MM 3.8: Maryland softball blows out Saint Peter’s in home opener

By Sam Schwartz

Maryland softball improved its season record to 7-12 with a dominant 13-0 victory in its home opener Thursday against Saint Peter’s.

Genevieve Ebaugh led the way pitching for the Terps, completing her first career shutout while holding the Peacocks to just a single hit.

Diamond Williams led the way offensively, going 2-for-2 with a fourth-inning home run to open up the scoring. The Terps also saw key contributions from Mazie MacFarlane, Sammi Woods, and Michaela Jones, who each added two hits to Maryland’s offensive explosion.

The Terps scored all of their runs in the fourth inning, capped by freshman Hannah Runk earning her first career hit on an RBI double that increased Maryland’s lead to 13. The game ended after the Peacocks went down in order in the fifth.

On Friday, Maryland will host a doubleheader to kick off a three-game series against Boston College. The first game will begin at 3 p.m., with the second starting at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be available to watch on Big Ten Plus.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball defeated Illinois in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, 75-65. Jack Parry recapped the game and Ryan Alonardo provided takeaways.

Brinkley Smith detailed Maryland wrestling’s mindset ahead of hosting the Big Ten championships for the first time.

The schedule for Maryland baseball’s weekend series at Charlotte was changed due to forecasted weather in the area on Saturday. The Terps and 49ers will still play on Friday, but will skip Saturday’s game and instead play a doubleheader on Sunday.





Due to inclement weather our schedule for this weekend against Charlotte has been changed:



Game 1: Friday 3/8 at 3 PM

Game 2: Sunday 3/10 at 12 PM (DH)

Game 3: Sunday 3/10 - Immediately after Game 2 (7 inn.)#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/n7psKxWPNl — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 7, 2024

With a team score of 197.050, Maryland gymnastics placed first at the Temple Quad — its third straight quad meet sweep.

Maryland golfer Florian Huerlimann was named Big Ten Golfer of the Week after finishing eighth at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate with a score of three-over-par.