Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal preview: Maryland women’s basketball vs. Ohio State

On Thursday, Maryland women’s basketball earned a spot in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals when it took down No. 9-seed Illinois, the No. 8-seed Terps’ third victory over the Illini this season.

Maryland will now face off against a team which has defeated it twice in the past two months: top-seeded Ohio State.

Game information

When: Friday, March 8, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FOX Sports

How they got here

No. 8-seed Maryland Terrapins (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten)

For the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland did not earn a double-bye in the conference tournament. And it nearly dropped its opening-round game against Illinois, digging itself a 14-point hole by the end of the first quarter.

But the Terps rallied, eventually taking the lead in the third quarter despite Shyanne Sellers sitting on the bench in foul trouble. Bri McDaniel had her first career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Terps prevailed, 75-65.

No. 1-seed Ohio State Buckeyes (25-4, 16-2 Big Ten)

After a 28-8 season last year that ended in the Elite Eight, Ohio State is once again among the nation’s best teams.

The Buckeyes finished the regular season with a 16-2 conference record, and were on a 15-game winning streak before falling at Iowa last weekend, 93-83. Five different players earned All-Big Ten honors, and head coach Kevin McGuff was named the conference’s coach of the year.

Last year, Ohio State advanced to the Big Ten title game. It hopes for a similar run this time around.

What happened last time

Ohio State has beaten Maryland twice this season. It took down the Terps in College Park on Jan. 17, 84-76, and did so at home two weeks ago by a score of 79-66.

The latest result ended a four-game Maryland win streak.

Ohio State was able to pull clear in the first half in front of its home crowd, taking advantage of Maryland turnovers and a blistering performance from 3-point range. Celeste Taylor paced the Buckeyes with 20 points.

While the Terps dominated the third quarter to creep back into the contest, Ohio State rebuilt its cushion in the final frame and never let up.

McDaniel led all scorers with 21 points.

Three things to watch

1. Ball security. When these teams last met, Ohio State forced 15 turnovers and scored 13 fast-break points. Between Ohio State’s daunting press and immense scoring depth, the Terps need to be at their very best.

2. Maryland needs to stop Sheldon. Jacy Sheldon, recently named to the All-Big Ten first team, is the catalyst of the Buckeyes’ offense. Last time against Maryland, she had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds.

3. NCAA Tournament implications. While head coach Brenda Frese should feel confident that the Terps have all but cemented an NCAA Tournament berth, she also knows that nothing is for certain, and, at the very least, seeding is important.

For Ohio State, the further it advances in the conference tournament, the closer it will get to a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.