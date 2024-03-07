Maryland women’s basketball beats Illinois, advances to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

A light touch on the hand was a minor infraction with potentially huge consequences. Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers stormed off the court in frustration, having fouled out with over three minutes to play.

The Terps led Illinois by six points, but their leading scorer had to watch nervously from the bench the rest of the way. But there wasn’t much for her to worry about.

The eighth-seeded Terps rallied without their star, and despite not making a field goal in the final three minutes, finished off a 75-65 comeback victory Thursday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Maryland’s start couldn’t have been worse. It shot 22.2% from the field in the first quarter, meanwhile the Fighting Illini made eight of their first 10 buckets to create a 14-point lead after 10 minutes.

But early in the second frame — coincidentally when Sellers picked up her second foul — everything shifted.

Maryland forced five turnovers and limited Illinois to 31% percent shooting in the second quarter. Two huge 3-pointers by Allie Kubek before halftime, along with some tough finishes from Bri McDaniel, sent the Terps to the break down just two.

“We just came together and told each other, ‘We got to pick this up and be better on the defensive end,’” McDaniel said.

The third quarter saw Maryland hold the momentum, constantly preventing Illinois from good looks and holding the Illini to six made field goals. The Terps made it a point to drive the ball downhill in the quarter, which was paramount in a 12-0 run which saw them grab a five-point lead.

While Illinois hung around late, the Terps’ did just enough to hold on.

“It’s not really how you start, it’s about how you finish,” guard Brinae Alexander said, “and so I think we finished strong.”

Five Terps finished the game in double figures, as the speed and control of McDaniel and Sellers’ pick-and-roll effectiveness created open looks around the rim.

Maryland’s stars led the way, with McDaniel recording the first double-double of her career with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jakia Brown-Turner finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Kubek totaled 13 points and six rebounds.

By the time Maryland found a rhythm, Illinois could no longer find ways to score. The Illini shot 31% from the field in the second half and a dismal 1-of-8 from three. Makira Cook finished the game with 17 points, but missed 17 shots despite a hot start.

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese noted that switching from a zone defense to a man-to-man set helped spark her team’s turnaround. “I thought it started with getting a lot more aggressive on the defensive end,” she said.

Maryland also flexed its physicality Thursday, ultimately securing 37 rebounds to Illinois’ 25. The Terps also scored 24 points off turnovers.

Three things to know

1. McDaniel looked confident. After finishing the regular season with four straight double-digit scoring performances, McDaniel saved her most important showing of the season for Thursday.

2. Offensive boards were key. With the game hanging in the balance in the fourth, Maryland was able to secure crucial extra possessions. It grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the final 10 minutes.

3, Maryland’s NCAA Tournament hopes improved. Maryland entered the tournament squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and an early exit would have put the Terps’ in a nervous position. Now, it has earned an opportunity to seal its position in the field in its next game against No. 1-seed Ohio State.

“I think this win shows we’re an NCAA Tournament team,” Frese said.