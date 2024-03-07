Hosting the Big Ten championships for the first time, Maryland wrestling aims to make its mark

By Brinkley Smith

This year, for the first time in program history, Maryland will host the Big Ten wrestling championships. Alongside 13 other teams, the Terps will compete in the two-day tournament set to conclude Sunday evening.

“I’m excited for our program to be on display,” Maryland head coach Alex Clemsen said. “I’m excited for the region and our department to get a feel of just how special Big Ten wrestling is.”

Several Terps earned high seeds ahead of the tournament, the most notable being redshirt sophomore Jaxon Smith, who obtained the No. 2 seed in the 197-pound weight class. Smith expressed excitement ahead of the event, stressing that rematches against familiar opponents are an compelling opportunity.

“I go into every match looking to do what I do best,” Smith said.

In the days leading up to the tournament, the Terps have continued to repeat their motto: “Expect to win.” Clemsen has preached the saying throughout his tenure as head coach, and his team has embraced it.

“The majority of the work is done,” added Smith. “Now it’s just time to perform. It’s time to wrestle, complete and show everyone what we have left.”

This season has already seen a series of firsts for Maryland, which ended the regular season with a record of 5-7. The Terps secured two conference dual wins for the first time since joining the Big Ten and posted 29 points against Northwestern, the most they’ve ever scored against a Big Ten opponent.

Ahead of the NCAA championships later this month, Maryland will add hosting the Big Ten championships to that list of firsts. The Terps plan to put on a show for the home crowd.

“They should expect to see greatness,” said Clemsen.