MM 3.7: Selma Cadar named Big Ten Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

By Drew Owens

Maryland tennis player Selma Cadar was named Big Ten Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, announced Wednesday by the conference. She was also the last Maryland player to win the award, doing so in April 2022.

Last weekend, Cadar was a pivotal player for the Terps, leading them to victories against both Liberty and Memphis.

On Saturday, against Liberty, Cadar and Kallista Liu won their doubles match, 6-2. She also won her singles match (6-3, 6-4) to help Maryland clinch the win.

She and Liu won again on Sunday, 5-2. Cadar finished the day with a three-set singles win to help Maryland grab its fifth point.

Cadar and the Terps face off against Nebraska on Friday.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball plays its first Big Ten Tournament game Wednesday against Illinois.

No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse blew out William and Mary, 20-5.

Former Terps guard Anthony Cowan Jr. joined the Under The Shell Podcast.

Maryland baseball will have three of its games air on Big Ten Network this season.

Coming to a television near you



Catch our three games on @BigTenNetwork this season#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/tMK4IO2W9M — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 6, 2024

Maryland softball will play two games on Big Ten Network this season, both part of a doubleheader against Rutgers.