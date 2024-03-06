No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse routs William and Mary, 20-5

No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse gave up the first goal Wednesday at William and Mary, but dominated the rest of the way. The Terps cruised to victory, scoring their most goals in a game this season by surging to a 20-5 victory over the Tribe.

Nine Terps recorded multi-point games, while both Hannah Leubecker and Maggie Weisman scored hat tricks.

After William and Mary scored first, the Terps quickly took back a lead they wouldn’t relinquish with goals from Libby May and Leubecker.

In the center circle, Shaylan Ahearn could not be stopped. She won eight draw controls in the first quarter alone, and added a goal late in the period.

“Honestly, a big thing about the draw is communication,” said Maryland graduate defender Meghan Ball. “Me and [Ahearn] just know each other really well. Although I just came here in the fall, we just kind of bond.”

Offense came in droves for the Terps in the first frame, as they piled on eight scores. And contributions came from all over, with Hailey Russo and Kori Edmondson adding tallies in addition to the aforementioned scorers.

Once the second quarter began, it was the Terps’ defense which starred. Maryland tacked on an additional six goals while holding the Tribe to just three shots. Maryland consistently denied Tribe attackers from probing anywhere near the net.

Goalie Emily Sterling faced just six shots in 30 minutes before backups Carly Peterson and Julia Hammerschlag appeared in the second half.

Halfway through the second quarter, Maryland’s lead was widened to 10 when Weisman netted her first goal of the game.

In a quick start to the third quarter, senior Chrissy Thomas recorded her first goal of the season; she added a team-high four assists on the afternoon. The Terps led 17-4 at the end of the third quarter, and ended the game with 10 different goal scorers.

“We’re seeing a lot of new faces on the offensive end contributing,” head coach Cathy Reese said. “People are going to continue to set up.”

The Terps dominated the Tribe in almost every statistical category, notably with 21 more shots and twice as many forced turnovers.

Three things to know

1. A familiar result. Last season, Maryland beat William and Mary, 22-4. Twenty goals scored Wednesday was the Terps’ most since that matchup.

2. Thomas looked sharp. While many Terps starred, Thomas stood out. She netted her first and second goals of the season while dishing out four assists.

3. Sterling got some rest. Up double digits, Reese opted to sit Sterling and give playing time to Peterson, a freshman, and Hammerschlag, a senior. Each goalie recorded a save.