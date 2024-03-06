Big Ten Tournament preview: Maryland women’s basketball vs. Illinois

Maryland women’s basketball enters the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 8 seed, not having reached its usual heights this season.

However, one team has given Maryland two of its nine conference victories: Illinois. Thursday, the two teams will match up for the third time this season, with the ninth-seeded Illini looking to flip the script.

Game information

When: Thursday, March 7, approximately 12:30 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FOX Sports

How they got here

No. 8-seed Maryland Terrapins (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten)

The Terps are used to being a top-three seed in the Big Ten Tournament. But this year has been different and largely unprecedented, with three players succumbing to similar season-ending injuries, including key bench cog Lavender Briggs and promising freshman guard Riley Nelson.

The 2023-24 campaign did not see Maryland secure a win over a ranked team, going 0-8 in such games. But Terps secured enough victories to remain competitive in the conference, including a recent decisive victory over No. 6-seed Penn State.

Although there were some hiccups during the season, Maryland has seen some positives in player development. Assuming a larger role in her junior season with the departures of Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers, Shyanne Sellers took yet another leap, leading the team in points and assists, and was second in rebounding. She was named to the All-Big Ten first team on Tuesday.

Jakia Brown-Turner has found her fit seamlessly on the squad after transferring from NC State, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. Bri McDaniel took a major sophomore leap and saw an increased on-ball role as the season progressed. She earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

No. 9-seed Illinois Fighting Illini (14-14, 8-10 Big Ten)

Illinois saw a decrease in performance this season compared to its 2022-23 campaign, where it went 22-10 and 11-7 in conference play. Last year, it lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Mississippi.

Despite a somewhat disappointing season overall, the Fighting Illini managed to secure a notable victory against then-No. 12 Indiana on Feb. 19, triumphing with a commanding score of 86-66. Moreover, it lost by just six points to the Hoosiers in their other match, and lost to powerhouse Ohio State by a score of just 67-59.

Illinois saw four of its players grace an All-Big Ten team, including Makira Cook (Second Team), Kendall Bostic (Second Team, Honorable Mention by coaches), Genesis Bryant (Honorable Mention) and Gretchen Dolan (All-Freshman Team). Cook led the team with 15.5 points per game while Bostic led the team with 10.3 rebounds per game.

What happened last time

Maryland defeated Illinois in the season’s second matchup, 69-53, despite the Fighting Illini heading into the contest having won three of their last four games. Camille Hobby led Illinois with 16 points and 11 rebounds, the first double-double of her career.

The Terps dominated the opening quarter despite leading by just five points after 10 minutes of play. They forced the Fighting Illini to miss their final 10 shots from the floor in the frame.

Maryland’s reserves were a huge factor in the victory, as Allie Kubek and Briggs came off the bench, combining for 13 points in the opening half while Kubek added eight rebounds. The Terps cruised to victory in the final 10 minutes, as Sellers notched 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Three things to watch

1. Postseason approach. With an experienced, battle-tested head coach like Brenda Frese, the Terps could be subject to quick changes in a postseason environment. They’ve had a lack of success on the perimeter of late, going just 3-for-16 from three in a loss to No. 14 Indiana. Perhaps a bigger lineup combined with a paint-heavy scheme will be deployed.

2. Bench production. Getting steady minutes and production from the bench was paramount for the Terps the last time these teams squared up. The only difference: Briggs is out for the remainder of the season. Emily Fisher has performed well in the extended minutes Frese has granted her. It may come down to the little things, and anything the bench can provide Thursday could prove crucial.

3. Single-elimination basketball. It’s a new season — at least that’s how Brown-Turner and Sellers put it in the postgame press conference following the Indiana loss. With the stakes at their highest, it will be intriguing to see who rises when the pressure mounts. Will Sellers have a ball-dominant, point-getting afternoon, or will someone else step up?