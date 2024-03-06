MM 3.6: Maryland football assistant coach joins Virginia Tech staff

After serving the past two seasons as Maryland football’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, Gunter Brewer left the program to join Virginia Tech’s staff as its director of high school relations, it was announced Tuesday.

Under Brewer’s guidance last year, the Terps’ wide receivers gained more yards than any other team in the Big Ten. Prior to the season, Maryland offensive coordinator Josh Gattis praised Brewer, calling him a “tremendous coach.”

Added former quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa: “We have a very, very intelligent coach [in Brewer] who knows the game of football and he pushes us every day.”

Brewer’s coaching career as an offensive specialist has spanned over the past three decades, with jobs at both the collegiate and professional level. Prior to working in College Park, he spent time at Louisville (2019-21), the Philadelphia Eagles (2018), North Carolina (2012-17), Ole Miss (2011), Oklahoma State (2005-2010) and Marshall from 1996-99. He has coached in 19 bowl games.

In other news

Ryan Alonardo took a deep dive into what has held Maryland women’s basketball back this season. Meanwhile, Shyanne Sellers, Bri McDaniel and Jakia Brown-Turner garnered All-Big Ten selections.

Ben Messinger recapped Maryland baseball’s win over Delaware.

Jordan Fine previewed No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s game against William and Mary.

Maryland men’s golf finished ninth out of 15 teams at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate.