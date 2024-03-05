Strong pitching powers Maryland baseball to 3-2 win over Delaware

Pitchers ruled Tuesday’s matchup between Maryland baseball and Delaware, with only five runs scored between the two teams.

But Maryland’s staff outdid the Blue Hens, as the Terps rode the performances of Ryan Van Buren and Omar Melendez to secure a tight 3-2 win.

“Ryan and Omar did a great job today,” Maryland shortstop Kevin Keister said. “Can’t ask more from them. So you know, it’s always nice to see nine innings of two-run ball. We’ll win a lot of games that way, so it was great to see that.”

Maryland tacked on two early runs in the first and third innings, with RBIs coming from right fielder Jacob Orr and Keister. Delaware got on the board in the fourth when Andrew Amato hit a solo home run, making it 2-1 through four innings.

But the Terps brought their lead right back to two when Keister recorded his second RBI of the game with a single up the middle in the fifth inning. Eric Ludman brought the Blue Hens back within one in the eighth, hitting a solo shot off Melendez, but that was the final run of the game, with Melendez finishing off a four-inning save.

Van Buren made his third weekday start for the Terps this season and put forth a strong first three innings. He ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth when Amato homered, but limited the damage thereafter. He went five innings, allowing only one earned run and five hits while striking out four. Van Buren did not walk a batter.

“I think we didn’t walk a guy until the eighth or ninth inning,” Maryland head coach Matt Swope said. “When you don’t give up freebies, solo home runs aren’t gonna beat you.”

Melendez came in to relieve Van Buren in the sixth and immediately sent the Blue Hens down the first six batters he faced. Ludman’s home run was the only damage he surrendered, and he picked off Amato to end the eighth. Swope sent the left-hander out for the ninth, and he delivered, finishing his day having only given up up two hits and one walk.

“Just when guys are throwing strikes and, you know, they’re not getting hit and they’re not giving up freebies, like, you’re just gonna roll with them,” Swope said. “You know, sometimes that’s what the opposition wants, is for you to make a change. And we don’t have any one specific closer.”

With Maryland rolling through Delaware’s lineup, the game only took two hours and four minutes — easily the Terps’ quickest game of the season.

Tuesday’s matchup was the final home game for Maryland before it heads on the road for its next seven contests, starting this weekend against Charlotte.

“It’s always nice playing here. It’s a home-field advantage,” Keister said. “... We’ve won a lot of games here over the past couple of years, so it’s always nice being at home.”

Three things to know

1. Keister was excellent. Keister reached base in all four of his plate appearances on Tuesday. He recorded three hits and two RBIs.

2. Van Buren stayed consistent. For the third straight Tuesday, Van Buren made a quality start. His five innings of work showed again that he can be a reliable weekday starter.

3. Leaving runners on base. Despite them earning the win, the Terps had trouble scoring on Tuesday. Much of that had to do with the fact they left 11 runners on base.