No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse at William and Mary preview

No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse bounced back Saturday when it took down then-No. 10 Denver, 10-8.

The Terps come back to the east coast this Wednesday for a midweek matchup against William and Mary, set for 5 p.m. The game will stream on LacrosseTV.

William and Mary Tribe (3-3, 0-0 CAA)

2023 record: 8-8, 3-4 CAA

Led by fifth-year Colleen Dawson, the Tribe is coming off its best season since 2011, looking to continue that momentum this season.

Through six games this year, William and Mary has gotten off to a solid start behind its stifling defense. It ranks first in the CAA in forced turnovers (9.12), saves (10.69) and ground balls per game (20.12). Additionally, the team is ranked No. 7 nationally in ground balls.

The Tribe is undefeated in three home games, presenting Maryland with a potential challenge.

Players to watch

Kate Draddy, sophomore midfielder, No. 5 — As a freshman, Draddy racked up 16 goals in 16 games. She also ranked third on the team in ground balls, earning an all-conference rookie team selection.

She has 13 points through six games this season.

Paige Gilbert, junior midfielder, No. 42 — Finishing last season with 12 caused turnovers and 12 draw controls, Gilbert has followed that up with a stellar start to this season. In William and Mary’s last game, she posted an impressive six goals to go along with three draw controls.

Elise Palmer, junior goalkeeper, No. 33 — Ranked fourth in the CAA in saves per game (8), Palmer finished has twice this season saved over half of the shots she faced in a game. However, she’s struggled of late, conceding 27 goals in the past two games.

Strength

Clearing the ball. Led by Palmer, the Tribe’s defense has been efficient, posting a clear percentage of .904. It’s able to quickly take over on the attack after a defensive play.

Weakness

Attack. Where William and Mary has fell short this season is generating shots on goal, shooting a high percentage and scoring goals overall. It’s been outshot by opponents by nearly 20 and has recorded six fewer goals than its opponents.

Three things to watch

1. Maintaining possession. In the Terps’ last matchup against Denver, they posted season-high 20 turnovers. While they got away with it once, carelessness will hurt them as the season goes on.

2. Tribe seeking revenge. Last season, Maryland blew out William and Mary, 22-4. The Tribe will look to respond on home turf.

3. Ground balls. One of the only areas in which the Tribe has performed better than the Terps in is scooping ground balls. William and Mary has corralled 18 more ground balls this season than Maryland.