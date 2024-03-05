Trio of Maryland women’s basketball players earn All-Big Ten honors

Maryland women’s basketball had three players earn All-Big Ten honors, announced on Tuesday.

Junior guard Shyanne Sellers was named to the All-Big Ten first team by both the media and coaches, and senior guard Jakia Brown-Turner was named to the all-conference second team by the coaches; she was voted an honorable mention by the media. Lastly, sophomore guard Bri McDaniel was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and media.

Sellers had her best year in a Maryland jersey, leading the team in points, assists and blocks this season. Postseason honors are nothing new for Sellers, who last season was a first-team all-conference selection by the media and was named to the All-Big Ten defensive team. She was also named Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year in 2022.

In her third season as a Terp, the native of Aurora, Ohio, has undoubtedly become the face of the program.

After returning to her home state for her final year of eligibility, Brown-Turner has stood out as a consistent rebounder and shown flashes of elite scoring ability. After Maryland’s top two scorers from last season entered the WNBA draft, the former all-American at NC State stepped up to fill the void.

Brown-Turner shot the lights out in the second half of the season. She had a five-game stretch when she scored over 20 points per game, and scored a career-high 32 points against Penn State on Feb. 18. Her 6.5 rebounds per game lead the team, as do her six double-doubles this season.

McDaniel, previously a bench contributor, was put into the starting lineup eight games into the season and ended up starting all but one game the rest of the way. In her sophomore season, the Chicago native put up career highs in points, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals. Her 13 points per game ranked third on the team, and she scored in double figures in 18 games.

Freshman guard Riley Nelson was honored as well on Tuesday with a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Nelson averaged 5.1 points per game in 16 games off the bench before her first collegiate season was cut short due to a knee injury.

After finishing with an overall record of 17-12 and a conference record of 9-9, Maryland is the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Terps will play Illinois in the second round on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.