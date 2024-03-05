Maryland baseball vs. Delaware preview

After sweeping Bryant over the weekend, Maryland baseball wraps up its four-game homestand Tuesday against Delaware.

First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and will stream on Big Ten Plus.

The Terps are undefeated at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium this season, scoring at least seven runs in each of their home games while holding opponents to an average of 3.6 runs per game.

Delaware Blue Hens (6-4, 0-0 CAA)

2023 record: 30-29, 17-13 CAA

Under second-year head coach Greg Mamula, Delaware is fresh off a series victory against Lafayette. It’s 2-0 in weekend series this season, while splitting a pair of midweek games.

Last year, the Blue Hens went on a late-season surge, winning 10 of their final 13 games, but saw their season end against Charleston in the CAA Tournament.

Hitters to watch

Jake Dunion, redshirt senior outfielder, No. 9 — Dunion has been the spark for Delaware’s offense this year. In 10 games, he has a .351 batting average and two home runs while totaling seven RBIs. He has also recorded 13 hits, worked six walks and has a .595 slugging percentage.

Andrew Amato, junior outfielder, No. 17 — Amato is another key bat from Delaware’s outfield. The junior has a .333 batting average, 13 RBIs and four home runs. His .833 slugging percentage leads the team, and he was recently promoted to third in the order.

Aidan Kane, senior first baseman/outfielder, No. 7 — Delaware’s cleanup hitter has a .278 batting average, 13 RBIs and three home runs. Four of his 10 hits have been doubles.

Pitchers to watch

Nate Rolka, redshirt senior right-handed pitcher, No. 27 — Rolka has appeared in both of Delaware’s midweek games, once as an opener and once in relief. In four innings this season, he’s given up three runs while striking out four batters. He’s also allowed four walks.

In 12 games last season, he struggled to the tune of a 6.57 earned run average in 38 1⁄ 3 innings of work.

Christian Colmery, redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher, No. 30 — Colmery has also appeared in both midweek games for the Blue Hens. Against Delaware State, he pitched one inning, surrendering one run while recording a strikeout. Colmery faltered in his second showing, allowing two runs in just 2⁄ 3 inning against Lehigh.

In 10 games last year, he posted a 7.61 ERA.

Strength

Hitting the long ball. In its first 10 games, Delaware hit 20 home runs. The Blue Hens have five players on their roster with at least two home runs this season.

Weakness

Strikeouts. Delaware has struck out 95 times thus far in 2024. Despite getting many runners on base, the Blue Hens have squandered opportunities by averaging 9.5 strikeouts per game. Interestingly, Maryland pitchers have only recorded 92 strikeouts throughout its first 12 games.

Three things to know

1. Maryland looks to stay undefeated at home. The Terps are 5-0 this year in College Park, and will look to continue that momentum.

2. Might Van Buren continue his hot start? Ryan Van Buren has been the winning pitcher in both of Maryland’s midweek games this year. If he is to start, the junior will look to once again provide quality innings.

3. Delaware is a formidable opponent. Like Maryland, the Blue Hens haven’t lost a series yet, outscoring opponents by a combined 34 runs in their six victories. Additionally, they’re 3-2 on the road.