MM 3.5: Maryland gymnastics places first in two quad meets

Maryland gymnastics placed first in both the Maryland Quad and Yale Quad over the weekend. The results brought the team’s record to 9-7, providing it positive momentum after a string of Big Ten losses.

In the Maryland Quad, the Terps bested Central Michigan, George Washington and William and Mary with a team score of 196.350.

Maryland performed best on the beam with a team score of 49.250. The best individual score by a Terp at the event came from sophomore Madeline Komoroski, who scored a career-high 9.925 on beam.

Just two days later, Maryland impressed at the Yale Quad by outperforming Yale, New Hampshire and Southern Connecticut State. It was the Terps’ best overall showing this season, posting a team score of 197.300.

Maryland was particularly impressive on uneven bars, compiling a season-high team score of 49.400 — led by Alexa Rothenbuescher’s career-high mark of 9.925. She was one of three Terps on the day to record a 9.925 score, with Komoroski doing so again on beam and Natalie Martin setting a career high on vault.

Maryland will be in action next on Thursday at the Temple Quad Meet.

In other news

Pre-seeds were announced for the Big Ten wrestling championships, which Maryland will host this weekend. The Terps have four top-10 seeds in the tournament, with Jaxon Smith leading the way as the second-seeded 197-pound wrestler.

Ready for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships in College Park!



Pre-seeds have been announced ⬇️#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/lmFsPPw6jR — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 5, 2024

Maryland women’s basketball guard Jakia Brown-Turner was included on the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll.

Back-to-back double-doubles and JBT is on the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll



16.5 PTS

11.5 REBS

2.5 ASTS@JustJakiaa x #BuiltForIt pic.twitter.com/am6BC0zlrA — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 4, 2024

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Colin Heacock signed with the Maryland Whipsnakes.

Heacock is HEADED HOME!



We have signed Colin Heacock through 2025.



The Maryland native and former Terp is BACK in the #StateOfLacrosse! pic.twitter.com/fYP74WPTE4 — Maryland Whipsnakes (@PLLWhipsnakes) March 4, 2024

After two rounds of competition at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate, Maryland men’s golf sits in ninth place with a team score of 22-over-par.