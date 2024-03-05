The Big Ten has caught up with Maryland women’s basketball. This season has made that clear.

The 2023-24 season has been an unfamiliar experience for Maryland women’s basketball.

But it’s not different from just last year, or the year before that. It’s different from nearly every single year that head coach Brenda Frese has been at the helm of the program — where she’s been for 22 years.

This year’s squad is certainly not a bad team, but it is also not an elite one — words seldom said about a program that has won five conference titles in the past decade and came within 40 minutes of advancing to the Final Four last season.

This season presented the first time the Terps finished outside the top four of the Big Ten standings since joining the league in 2014-15. They will also not end the regular season as a ranked team — something seen just twice in the past 20 years.

But most notably, Maryland is fighting, not for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, but rather just a spot in the 68-team field.

The struggles this squad would face showed themselves in the first few games of the season. It was dismantled by South Carolina and UConn, both top-10 opponents. It then fell to a good, but not elite Washington State team.

Frese has consistently reiterated the purpose of a tough schedule. Teams with postseason aspirations grow by facing high-caliber opponents. The Terps had the fifth-toughest strength of schedule this year.

“We know these games will make us better in the future,” Frese said earlier in the year.

All told, Maryland finished the regular season winless in eight games against ranked opponents.

So what has been the biggest difference for the Terps this year? The answer lies in their performance within the Big Ten.

Maryland finished the regular season with a 9-9 record in Big Ten play. Since the 2012-13 season, it had finished at least 10 games over .500 in conference play ever year. Moreover, the Terps were just one loss away from finishing the season with more conference losses than wins for the first time in 14 years.

This season, the Terps earned the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Their average Big Ten seeding over the previous nine years was 1.66, to go along with five tournament championships.

The reason for this it isn’t just injuries or that Maryland’s two best players from last season were selected in the first round of the WNBA draft.

Simply put, the rest of the Big Ten has caught up with the Terps.

It has unquestionably been a talking point of Frese’s all season. She has been unafraid to comment on the competition and parity within the conference.

“I think our record doesn’t indicate our [ability]. We have the number two strength of schedule in the country,” Frese said following a narrow defeat to then-No. 3 Iowa. “This is what our conference is going to bring … it’s a battle every single night.”

The parity currently present in women’s college basketball will make for an exciting postseason. The Big Ten is especially chock-full of talent, with 12 players averaging over 15 points per game and nine teams averaging over 70 points per game.

This talent pool will only increase starting next season, with elite programs in Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington joining the conference. In doing so, two of the best players in the nation, USC’s JuJu Watkins and UCLA’s Lauren Betts, will grace the league.

But the Terps’ winning reputation, built under Frese through the culture she’s cultivated over the past 20 years, will be put to the test.