MM 3.4: Four Terps take part in NFL scouting combine

Four Maryland football players partook in the NFL scouting combine over the weekend: defensive backs Beau Brade and Tarheeb Still and offensive linemen Gottlieb Ayedze and Delmar Glaze.

Still, who measured in at 6-foot and 189 pounds and recorded an official 40-yard dash time of 4.52 seconds. He ran the 10-yard split in 1.59 seconds, recorded a 38-inch vertical and leaped 10 feet in the broad jump.

Ayedze impressed in his testing, finishing the 40-yard dash in 5.01 seconds. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, he recorded a 26.5-inch vertical and his broad jump measured nine feet and four inches.

Per NFL’s Next Ten Stats, Ayedze had the sixth-best performance of all guards at the combine.

Glaze, a staple on the Terps’ offensive line over the past three seasons, recorded a time of 5.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash while finishing the 10-yard split in 1.78 seconds. He measured a vertical of 25.8 inches and a broad jump of eight feet and eight inches.

Brade did not test at the combine, but was listed at six feet tall and 203 pounds.

In other news

Andrew Chodes recapped Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to Indiana, 83-78.

Ryan Alonardo wrote about Maryland women’s basketball’s 71-54 loss at the 14th-ranked Hoosiers. The Terps will be the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland women's basketball is officially the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and draws Illinois for a matchup this Thursday.



Terps have already defeated the Fighting Illini twice this season. https://t.co/smbZ4DvQQZ — Ryan Alonardo (@RyanAlonardo) March 4, 2024

No. 3 Maryland men’s lacrosse suffered its first loss of the season, a 14-9 defeat to No. 6 Notre Dame. Max Schaeffer had the story.

Jordan Fine covered No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s 10-8 win over No. 10 Denver.

The Maryland baseball team took all three games of its series against Bryant. Ben Messinger recapped games one, two and three.

Maryland softball split a pair of games against No. 25 Oregon.

# !



Maryland 4, #25 Oregon 0



Courtney dominates in the ⭕️ with 6 K’s & only allows 4 hits

Michaela Jones hits her 2 HR of the season

Maryland’s 37th win all-time against a ranked opponent



https://t.co/BqlVsH9YVf#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/irwvDdCDG2 — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 2, 2024

Maryland gymnastics took home first place in both of its events this weekend: Maryland Quad and Yale Quad.

Finished on TOP and finished BIG!!! Season high score for the GymTerps!



https://t.co/iMeTtjzQNd pic.twitter.com/mGZIq3MyL6 — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) March 3, 2024

Maryland tennis completed a perfect weekend with wins over Liberty and Memphis.