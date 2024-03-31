Michigan hands Maryland baseball first Big Ten series loss in nearly three years

Maryland baseball had won 23 straight Big Ten series entering this weekend, a streak dating back to April 2021. But that streak was snapped Sunday when the Terps lost to Michigan, 9-4, in the rubber match of a three-game set.

Not only did the Terps drop their first conference series in nearly three years, but they also lost their first series regardless of opponent since February of last season.

Michigan took an early lead in the second inning with two runs, the first of which came on a Will Rogers RBI double. The second came home after an error by Maryland shortstop Kevin Keister.

In the top of the third, Collin Priest hit an RBI single to drive in Stephen Hrustich, bringing Michigan’s lead to 3-0.

Maryland’s bats woke up in the top of the fourth when Eddie Hacopian led off the inning with his second home run of the season. Shortly after, Keister stepped up and tied the game with a two-run home run to left field.

In the fifth inning, Maryland continued to capitalize on the long ball, as Elijah Lambros gave the Terps the lead with a solo home run.

Michigan would tie it back up in the fifth, and then Mitch Voit — who pitched Sunday — helped his own cause with a two-run go-ahead home run that proved to be the deciding blow. The Wolverines broke the game open in the seventh when Mack Timbrook hit a monstrous three-run blast off Alex Walsh to make it 9-4.

Joey McMannis started on the hill for Maryland and had a solid start despite only going four innings. He gave up three early runs, but only two were earned. McMannis gave up six hits, did not walk a batter and struck out five.

Omar Melendez pitched the fifth and sixth innings for Maryland and gave up three runs. In the fifth he gave up a run to tie the game, but it was unearned. In the sixth, though, Melendez gave up a two-run home run to give the Wolverines the lead — one they held onto thereafter.

Three things to know

1. Streak snapped. Maryland was unable to win its 24th straight Big Ten series. The streak was an impressive feat, but it came to an end as Maryland dropped to 3-3 in Big Ten play this year.

2. A bad pitching weekend. After giving up nine runs on Friday and 12 on Saturday, Maryland’s pitching staff gave up nine runs in the third and final game of the series. The Terps’ pitching has been solid this season but had a meltdown this weekend.

3. Mitch Voit had a day. Voit, a two-way star, had an immense impact on Sunday’s game. Voit pitched seven innings and earned the win, also hitting a go-ahead home run.