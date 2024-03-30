No. 12 Maryland men’s lacrosse at No. 4 Penn State preview

The last time Maryland men’s lacrosse lost three games in a row, none of the team’s current players were older than nine.

Following a 12-11 loss to Michigan, the Terps (5-3, 0-2 Big Ten) find themselves in danger of a third straight loss.

“This week, we’ve spent a lot of time candidly on if we’re trying to get a result on the weekend,” Maryland head coach John Tillman said. Tillman added that the coaching staff has reshuffled the practice plan to get the team more live reps and focus on full-field work.

Sunday, the Terps will look for their first conference victory when they travel to take on No. 4 Penn State.

The game will air at 7 p.m on Big Ten Network.

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

The Nittany Lions opened the season as the favorite in the Big Ten, but stunningly dropped their season-opener to Colgate. However, they’ve bounced back with seven straight wins.

Led by 14th-year head coach Jeff Tambroni, Penn State has become a national power in recent years. Its most impressive wins this season came against No. 11 Yale and No. 7 Cornell, and it opened conference play with a road win last weekend against Ohio State.

Players to watch

TJ Malone, graduate attackman, No. 7 — Malone is in his sixth season with Penn State and leads its attack. An all-American in 2023, he has 17 goals and 25 assists this season.

Jack Fracyon, junior goalie, No. 50 — Fracyon is one of the premier netminders in the conference, earning second team all-American honors last season. This year, he’s posted a save percentage above 56% and has made double-digit saves in all but two contests.

Alex Ross, sophomore defender, No. 6 — Ross has emerged as the No. 1 pole on a talented Nittany Lions defense, drawing matchups with the opposition’s best player. He has proved himself worthy of the honor with nine caused turnovers and 12 ground balls on the year.

Strength

Defense. The Nittany Lions are top 10 in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just over nine goals per contest. Maryland’s offense, looking for consistency, will have a tough challenge Sunday.

Weakness

Faceoffs. Penn State has utilized a platoon of sophomore Chase Mullins and freshman Colby Baldwin at the “X” this season. As a tandem, the two have lost 53.6% of their faceoffs on the season. Maryland’s Luke Wierman will look to get back to his dominant self after a season-worst performance against Michigan.

Three things to watch

1. Terps vs. the top five. Maryland is 1-2 against top-five opponents this season. It fell to Notre Dame and Virginia, but took down Syracuse in overtime. A second top-five win could prove crucial for a Terps squad which sits on the postseason bubble.

2. Winning streak on the line. The Terps lost to Penn State, then ranked No. 1 in the country, in 2019, but have won the last four meetings with the Nittany Lions.

3. Second midfield group. Searching for an offensive spark, Tillman gave his second-line midfield extended minutes against Michigan. The unit took advantage, with a goal from Owen Murphy and assists from Daniel Kelly, Zach Whittier and Elijah Stobaugh. It will be interesting to see how Tillman balances midfield minutes against Penn State.