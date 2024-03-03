How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Indiana

In its final home game of the season, Maryland men’s basketball welcomes Indiana to College Park on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch and listen to the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 15-14, 7-11 Big Ten

Indiana: 15-13, 7-10 Big Ten

All-time series: Indiana leads, 13-9

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -6, O/U 140

How to watch and listen

When: Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Maryland

TV: CBS — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 382 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: CBS Sports

