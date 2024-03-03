How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Indiana

In its final home game of the season, Maryland men’s basketball welcomes Indiana to College Park on Sunday.
Here’s how to watch and listen to the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 15-14, 7-11 Big Ten
Indiana: 15-13, 7-10 Big Ten
All-time series: Indiana leads, 13-9
How to watch and listen
When: Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m. ET
Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Maryland
TV: CBS — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 382 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)
Streaming: CBS Sports
