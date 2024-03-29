Maryland baseball blows early lead, rallies late for 11-9 win over Michigan

After a back and forth game which included it surrendering an early five-run lead, Maryland baseball found itself down two entering the ninth inning.

Three of the Terps’ first four batters reached to load the bases for Brayden Martin, who laced an RBI single to cut the deficit to one. After Chris Hacopian popped out, the game was in the hands of his brother, Eddie.

The elder Hacopian brother provided yet another example of Maryland’s resiliency this season with a go-ahead base hit. The Terps continued the two-out rally in the form of back-to-back singles by Sam Hojnar and Kevin Keister, ultimately holding on for an 11-9 victory.

It wasn’t easy for the Terps to close it out, though. After a run came across in the bottom of the ninth and the Wolverines brought the tying run to the plate, graduate infielder Kyle Dernedde tried to advance to third after an error but was thrown out by Hojnar to end the game.

The Terps kicked off the scoring in the first when Hojnar hit an RBI single. That was followed in the second inning by three more runs, catalyzed by four two-out hits. Eddie Hacopian hit a two-run single and Hojnar followed with a double.

Hojnar finished the afternoon with three RBIs and Eddie Hacopian drove in four runs.

After Maryland tacked on a fifth run in the third inning, the tide of the game shifted. It loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, but was unable to score.

Terps starter Kenny Lippman had worked out of trouble before, but his scoreless day ended with an exclamation point. Michigan had a monster fourth inning, tying the game at five. After a pair of base hits, junior catcher Will Rogers smashed a three-run home run over the left-field fence to even the score.

In the sixth inning, Chris Hacopian delivered a solo home run to give Maryland the lead back, but Michigan rallied in the bottom half of the inning to earn a one-run advantage.

Trystan Sarcone relieved Lippman and worked consecutive 1-2-3 innings, but gave up two runs on three hits in the seventh inning.

But Maryland rallied for its 11th comeback win of the season, continuing its trend of dramatic victories.

Despite giving up two runs, Logan Berrier earned the win in relief, replacing Sarcone and pitching the game’s final 2 1⁄ 3 innings.

Three things to know

1. Terps come back again. Late rallies have become an identity of this Maryland team. Down to its final out, the Terps once again came back for their 11th come-from-behind win this season.

2. Maryland blew an early lead. Maryland looked to be in cruise control, scoring the game’s first five runs and having the bases loaded in the fourth. But it was unable to bring any of those three runners home, and Michigan responded with a five-run inning.

3. More Hacopian magic. Eddie Hacopian gave Maryland the lead in the ninth, recording his fourth RBI of the game. But his brother was just as good. Chris Hacopian got on base four times, including a solo shot in the sixth inning.