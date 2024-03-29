MM 3.29: Maryland women’s basketball guard Summer Bostock enters transfer portal

By Drew Owens

Maryland women’s basketball guard Summer Bostock entered the transfer portal Wednesday after one full season with the Terps. She is the first Maryland women’s basketball player to enter the portal this offseason.

Bostock, a redshirt freshman, appeared in 10 games this season and averaged 4.7 minutes per game. She scored a career-high six points in a December win against James Madison.

Bostock joined Maryland a semester early during the 2022-23 season, forgoing her senior year at Kings Christian High School in Canada. She was with the team on its run to the Elite Eight, but did not appear in a game as a true freshman.

In high school, Bostock averaged 27.3 points per game as a junior and played with Team Canada at the 2021 FIBA U16 Women’s Americas Championship.

In other news

Max Schaeffer analyzed Maryland men’s lacrosse’s issues protecting the ball.

Three former Maryland baseball players started the season on MLB rosters: pitcher Jose Cuas (Chicago Cubs), second baseman Brandon Lowe (Tampa Bay Rays) and outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. (San Francisco Giants).

Good luck to all of our Pro Terps today on Opening Day#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/esuaeIuWvj — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 28, 2024

Maryland women’s soccer announced its captains for the 2024 season.