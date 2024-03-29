No. 1 Maryland women’s lacrosse at No. 2 Michigan preview

Despite having it thrown into jeopardy by a loss earlier in the week, Maryland women’s lacrosse will look to defend its No. 1 ranking when they travels to Ann Arbor to face No. 2 Michigan.

Since joining the Big Ten, the Terps have not dropped a game against the Wolverines. Their last match ended in a 13-7 win, but this Michigan team is much strong than in years past.

Saturday’s game also comes in the wake of the Terps' first loss in over a month, as they lost at home to No. 14 Penn on Wednesday. A matchup with the Wolverines offers an even more difficult test, one that could provide momentum down the home stretch of the season or create another bump in the road for the Terps’ title hopes.

The game is set is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Network.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

2023 record: 12-8, 3-3 Big Ten

Already one win shy of last year's total, head coach Hannah Nielsen has turned the Wolverines into a national title contender.

The Wolverines have four ranked wins, including one against Penn, jumping conference juggernaut Northwestern in the national rankings. Led by Lacrosse Reference’s top-ranked defense, the Wolverines are one of the most dangerous teams around.

Players to watch

Jill Smith, junior attacker, No. 14 — Smith is no stranger to the spotlight. Last year, she was a second-team all-American and Tewaaraton Award nominee after breaking Michigan records for points (77) and goals (65). This year, Smith has 35 goals, 10 assists and 29 draw controls.

Erin O’Grady, junior goalie, No. 50 — O’Grady is the heart of the Michigan defense. The Tewaaraton Award watch list selection has a save percentage over 65%, eight percent higher than the nation’s next-best goalie.

Kaylee Dyer, junior attacker, No. 11 — Dyer has blossomed into Michigan’s No. 2 offensive option, having already accounted for 33 goals and seven assists as a junior. She has shot the ball at a very efficient clip, netting 56.7% of her shots.

Strength

Defense. The Wolverines' defense will be a problem for a Maryland team that at times has trouble getting things. Michigan has forced a turnover in almost a third of its opponents’ possessions, and O’Grady’s has repeatedly stonewalled opponents, too.

Weakness

Offensive efficiency. According to Lacrosse Reference, Michigan ranks No. 62 in offensive efficiency and No. 37 in shooting percentage. This has often stuck the Wolverines in defensive battles, needing to rely on their back line to win.

Three things to watch

1. Battle for No. 1. Maryland may have squandered its No. 1 ranking by losing to Penn, but the Terps have a rare chance at redemption against the undefeated Wolverines.

2. Can Maryland contain Michigan’s dynamic duo? Maryland’s defense has been outstanding this season, able to force tough shots and force shot-clock violations. This time around, the Terps will face two 30-plus-goal scorers.

3. Offensive consistency. Maryland’s plan to break through Michigan’s stout defense could define Saturday’s result. Following their second-worst offensive outing this season, the Terps will need to adjust.